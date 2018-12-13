VIDEO. Het is Toronto menens: ze overklassen in Californië kampioen Golden State, Warriors al voor tiende keer onderuit
Lowry | VanVleet | Green | Siakam | Ibaka link
The BEST from the @Raptors starting 5 as they all score double figures to defeat GSW in Oakland! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/eWWqdf0zPh
De club uit Toronto gaat aan kop in de oostelijke divisie, de Warriors moesten door hun tiende nederlaag van het seizoen de eerste plaats in het westen afstaan aan de Denver Nuggets (18-9). De kampioen van de NBA werd in de eigen Oracle Arena bij wijlen overklast door de Raptors, waarbij Kyle Lowry (23 punten en twaalf assists) en Serge Ibaka (twintig punten, twaalf rebounds) uitblonken. Bij de thuisclub moest het voornamelijk komen van Kevin Durant (dertig punten). Stephen Curry viel vooral op door een hoop missers.
Lowry ➡️ Wright ➡️ CJ! ☔️#WeTheNorth 93#DubNation 70 link
7:11 remaining in the 4th on ESPN pic.twitter.com/mQ6rm2AExu
Anthony Davis leidde New Orleans Pelicans met liefst 44 punten naar de winst op Oklahoma City Thunder: 118-114. Davis pakte ook nog eens achttien rebounds. De 25-jarige Amerikaan had begin deze week tegen Boston Celtics ook al meer dan veertig punten bij elkaar geschoten.
Anthony Davis drops a season-high 44 PTS and pulls down 18 REB in the @PelicansNBA win over OKC! #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/YIjLgWPZ4q link
De uitslagen:
Golden State - Toronto 93 - 113
Dallas - Atlanta 114 - 107
Sacramento - Minnesota 141 - 130
Utah - Miami 111 - 84
Memphis - Portland 92 - 83
New Orleans - Oklahoma City 118 - 114
Charlotte - Detroit 108 - 107
Cleveland - New York 113 - 106
Indiana - Milwaukee 113 - 97
Philadelphia - Brooklyn 124 - 127
Washington - Boston 125 - 130 n.v.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Stand (winstpercentage, wedstrijden, zeges, nederlagen):
1. Toronto 76,7 30 23 7
2. Milwaukee 66,7 27 18 9
3. Philadelphia 65,5 29 19 10
4. Indiana 64,3 28 18 10
5. Boston 63,0 27 17 10
6. Charlotte 51,9 27 14 13
7. Detroit 50,0 26 13 13
8. Orlando 44,4 27 12 15
9. Miami 40,7 27 11 16
10. Washington 39,3 28 11 17
11. Brooklyn 37,9 29 11 18
12. New York 27,6 29 8 21
13. Cleveland 25,0 28 7 21
14. Atlanta 22,2 27 6 21
15. Chicago 21,4 28 6 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Denver 66,7 27 18 9
2. Golden State 65,5 29 19 10
3. Oklahoma City 65,4 26 17 9
4. LA Lakers 63,0 27 17 10
5. LA Clippers 63,0 27 17 10
6. Memphis 59,3 27 16 11
7. Dallas 57,7 26 15 11
8. Sacramento 55,6 27 15 12
9. Portland 53,6 28 15 13
10. San Antonio 50,0 28 14 14
11. New Orleans 50,0 30 15 15
12. Utah 48,3 29 14 15
13. Minnesota 46,4 28 13 15
14. Houston 46,2 26 12 14
15. Phoenix 14,3 28 4 24
Programma van donderdag:
Houston - LA Lakers
San Antonio - LA Clippers
Orlando - Chicago
Poenix - Dallas MAK/
