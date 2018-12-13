VIDEO. Het is Toronto menens: ze overklassen in Californië kampioen Golden State, Warriors al voor tiende keer onderuit

Lowry blonk uit met 23 punten en 12 assists tegen Golden State.
NBA De Toronto Raptors hebben in de NBA de topper tegen titelhouder Golden State Warriors met overtuigende cijfers gewonnen. De Canadezen zegevierden in Californië met 93-113. Met 23 overwinningen tegenover zeven nederlagen zijn de Raptors vooralsnog de best presterende ploeg van dit seizoen.

De club uit Toronto gaat aan kop in de oostelijke divisie, de Warriors moesten door hun tiende nederlaag van het seizoen de eerste plaats in het westen afstaan aan de Denver Nuggets (18-9). De kampioen van de NBA werd in de eigen Oracle Arena bij wijlen overklast door de Raptors, waarbij Kyle Lowry (23 punten en twaalf assists) en Serge Ibaka (twintig punten, twaalf rebounds) uitblonken. Bij de thuisclub moest het voornamelijk komen van Kevin Durant (dertig punten). Stephen Curry viel vooral op door een hoop missers.

Anthony Davis leidde New Orleans Pelicans met liefst 44 punten naar de winst op Oklahoma City Thunder: 118-114. Davis pakte ook nog eens achttien rebounds. De 25-jarige Amerikaan had begin deze week tegen Boston Celtics ook al meer dan veertig punten bij elkaar geschoten.

De uitslagen:

Golden State - Toronto 93 - 113

Dallas - Atlanta 114 - 107

Sacramento - Minnesota 141 - 130

Utah - Miami 111 - 84

Memphis - Portland 92 - 83

New Orleans - Oklahoma City 118 - 114

Charlotte - Detroit 108 - 107

Cleveland - New York 113 - 106

Indiana - Milwaukee 113 - 97

Philadelphia - Brooklyn 124 - 127

Washington - Boston 125 - 130 n.v.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Stand (winstpercentage, wedstrijden, zeges, nederlagen):

1. Toronto 76,7 30 23 7

2. Milwaukee 66,7 27 18 9

3. Philadelphia 65,5 29 19 10

4. Indiana 64,3 28 18 10

5. Boston 63,0 27 17 10

6. Charlotte 51,9 27 14 13

7. Detroit 50,0 26 13 13

8. Orlando 44,4 27 12 15

9. Miami 40,7 27 11 16

10. Washington 39,3 28 11 17

11. Brooklyn 37,9 29 11 18

12. New York 27,6 29 8 21

13. Cleveland 25,0 28 7 21

14. Atlanta 22,2 27 6 21

15. Chicago 21,4 28 6 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver 66,7 27 18 9

2. Golden State 65,5 29 19 10

3. Oklahoma City 65,4 26 17 9

4. LA Lakers 63,0 27 17 10

5. LA Clippers 63,0 27 17 10

6. Memphis 59,3 27 16 11

7. Dallas 57,7 26 15 11

8. Sacramento 55,6 27 15 12

9. Portland 53,6 28 15 13

10. San Antonio 50,0 28 14 14

11. New Orleans 50,0 30 15 15

12. Utah 48,3 29 14 15

13. Minnesota 46,4 28 13 15

14. Houston 46,2 26 12 14

15. Phoenix 14,3 28 4 24

Programma van donderdag:

Houston - LA Lakers

San Antonio - LA Clippers

Orlando - Chicago

Poenix - Dallas MAK/

