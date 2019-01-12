VIDEO. Golden State Warriors boeken monsterzege tegen Chicago, James Harden grote uitblinker bij Rockets

James Harden (l)en Eric Bledsoe.
James Harden (l)en Eric Bledsoe.
NBA De Golden State Warriors hebben vannacht een monsterzege geboekt tegen de Chicago Bulls in de Amerikaanse NBA. De kampioen van vorig seizoen won in het eigen Oakland met 146-109, een zeldzaam hoge score.

Klay Thompson maakte 30 punten, Stephen Curry noteerde er 28 en Kevin Durant voegde ook nog eens 22 punten toe aan het totaal van de Warriors, de nummer twee in de stand van de Western Conference.
James Harden was intussen de grote uitblinker bij de Houston Rockets, die overtuigend wonnen van de Cleveland Cavaliers: 141-113. Harden maakte 43 punten, pakte 10 rebounds en gaf ook nog eens 12 assists. 

