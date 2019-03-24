VIDEO. Dallas dient Golden State Warriors zwaarste nederlaag toe - Trae Young wint het ultiem voor Hawks

    • ODBS
  • Bron: Belga
Dallas-guard Tray Burke.
AP Dallas-guard Tray Burke.

De Dallas Mavericks hebben regerend NBA-kampioen Golden State Warriors de zwaarste nederlaag van het seizoen toegediend. In de Oracle Arena in Oakland kwamen ze dankzij een ontketende Dirk Nowitzki met 91-126 winnen.

De Duitse veteraan kwam in Californië tot 21 punten, zijn beste totaal dit seizoen. De veertigjarige Nowitzki is aan zijn laatste wedstrijden in de NBA bezig, na 21 seizoenen in het shirt van de Mavericks. In 2007 werd hij MVP en in 2011 volgde de NBA-titel. De Sloveense rookie Luka Doncic kwam in Oakland met 23 punten, 11 rebounds en 10 assists tot een triple-double.

Door de nederlaag moeten de Warriors hun leidersplaats in de Western Conference afstaan aan Denver. Dallas, dat al uitgeschakeld is voor de play-offs, blijft op de veertiende en tevens voorlaatste positie.

De uitslagen van vannacht:

Charlotte - Boston 124-117

Atlanta - Philadelphia 129-127

Washington - Miami 108-113

Chicago - Utah 83-114

Memphis - Minnesota 99-112

Portland - Detroit 117-112

Sacramento - Phoenix 112-103

Golden State - Dallas 91-126

Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Milwaukee 54 19 0.740 (y)

2. Toronto 51 22 0.699 (x)

3. Philadelphia 47 26 0.644 (x)

4. Indiana 44 29 0.603 (x)

5. Boston 43 30 0.589

6. Detroit 37 35 0.514

7. Brooklyn 38 36 0.514

8. Miami 36 37 0.493

9. Orlando 35 38 0.479

10. Charlotte 33 39 0.458

11. Washington 30 44 0.405

12. Atlanta 26 48 0.351 (e)

13. Chicago 21 53 0.284 (e)

14. Cleveland 19 54 0.260 (e)

15. New York 14 59 0.192 (e)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Denver 49 22 0.690 (x)

2. Golden State 49 23 0.681 (x)

3. Houston 46 27 0.630

4. Portland 45 27 0.625

5. Oklahoma City 43 30 0.589

6. Utah 43 30 0.589

7. LA Clippers 43 30 0.589

8. San Antonio 42 31 0.575

9. Sacramento 36 36 0.500

10. Minnesota 33 40 0.452 (e)

11. LA Lakers 31 41 0.431 (e)

12. New Orleans 31 43 0.419 (e)

13. Memphis 29 44 0.397 (e)

14. Dallas 29 44 0.397 (e)

15. Phoenix 17 57 0.230 (e)

(x) = geplaatst voor play-offs
(y) = winnaar divisie
(e) = uitgeschakeld voor play-offs

Programma van zondag:

New York - LA Clippers

Milwaukee - Cleveland

Indiana - Denver

Toronto - Charlotte

New Orleans - Houston

Boston - San Antonio

Golden State - Detroit

LA Lakers - Sacramento LEK/

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.