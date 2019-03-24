VIDEO. Dallas dient Golden State Warriors zwaarste nederlaag toe - Trae Young wint het ultiem voor Hawks
De Dallas Mavericks hebben regerend NBA-kampioen Golden State Warriors de zwaarste nederlaag van het seizoen toegediend. In de Oracle Arena in Oakland kwamen ze dankzij een ontketende Dirk Nowitzki met 91-126 winnen.
De Duitse veteraan kwam in Californië tot 21 punten, zijn beste totaal dit seizoen. De veertigjarige Nowitzki is aan zijn laatste wedstrijden in de NBA bezig, na 21 seizoenen in het shirt van de Mavericks. In 2007 werd hij MVP en in 2011 volgde de NBA-titel. De Sloveense rookie Luka Doncic kwam in Oakland met 23 punten, 11 rebounds en 10 assists tot een triple-double.
After scoring a season-high 21 PTS, Dirk Nowitzki receives a standing ovation at Oracle Arena! pic.twitter.com/sgYRzElRzv link
Door de nederlaag moeten de Warriors hun leidersplaats in de Western Conference afstaan aan Denver. Dallas, dat al uitgeschakeld is voor de play-offs, blijft op de veertiende en tevens voorlaatste positie.
De uitslagen van vannacht:
Charlotte - Boston 124-117
Atlanta - Philadelphia 129-127
Re-live Ice Trae's game-winner courtside 🍿 link
(via _jackmallon_ & dylan.mallon3/IG) pic.twitter.com/hrlCJMdOH2
32 PTS (4 3PM), 11 AST, 6 REB and the game-winning floater for @TheTraeYoung in the @ATLHawks home win! #NBARooks #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/lyg7WTj4R0 link
Washington - Miami 108-113
#HEATCulture @DwyaneWade (20 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST), @Bam1of1 (16 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 4 BLK) do it all in the @MiamiHEAT win! pic.twitter.com/7iGSdfcU8d link
Chicago - Utah 83-114
Memphis - Minnesota 99-112
Portland - Detroit 117-112
⌚️ @Dame_Lillard goes for 28 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB and comes up big down the stretch as the @trailblazers top DET! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/h0h9HQuv1w link
Sacramento - Phoenix 112-103
☔️ @buddyhield (25 PTS, 7 3PM) sets the franchise record for threes made in a season and the @SacramentoKings are victorious at home! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/cfim2LNjuL link
Golden State - Dallas 91-126
Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Milwaukee 54 19 0.740 (y)
2. Toronto 51 22 0.699 (x)
3. Philadelphia 47 26 0.644 (x)
4. Indiana 44 29 0.603 (x)
5. Boston 43 30 0.589
6. Detroit 37 35 0.514
7. Brooklyn 38 36 0.514
8. Miami 36 37 0.493
9. Orlando 35 38 0.479
10. Charlotte 33 39 0.458
11. Washington 30 44 0.405
12. Atlanta 26 48 0.351 (e)
13. Chicago 21 53 0.284 (e)
14. Cleveland 19 54 0.260 (e)
15. New York 14 59 0.192 (e)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Denver 49 22 0.690 (x)
2. Golden State 49 23 0.681 (x)
3. Houston 46 27 0.630
4. Portland 45 27 0.625
5. Oklahoma City 43 30 0.589
6. Utah 43 30 0.589
7. LA Clippers 43 30 0.589
8. San Antonio 42 31 0.575
9. Sacramento 36 36 0.500
10. Minnesota 33 40 0.452 (e)
11. LA Lakers 31 41 0.431 (e)
12. New Orleans 31 43 0.419 (e)
13. Memphis 29 44 0.397 (e)
14. Dallas 29 44 0.397 (e)
15. Phoenix 17 57 0.230 (e)
(x) = geplaatst voor play-offs
(y) = winnaar divisie
(e) = uitgeschakeld voor play-offs
Programma van zondag:
New York - LA Clippers
Milwaukee - Cleveland
Indiana - Denver
Toronto - Charlotte
New Orleans - Houston
Boston - San Antonio
Golden State - Detroit
LA Lakers - Sacramento LEK/
