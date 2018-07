Trouwe Duitser Nowitzki breekt NBA-record: "Pas als ik geen plezier meer heb, stop ik"

With @swish41 about to play his NBA-record 21st season for the same team, here's how long these players would need to stay with their teams in order to pass him for 22.



Ginobili (SAS) - 2023-24

Westbrook (OKC) - 2029-30@luka7doncic - 2039-40 😳



MORE: https://t.co/l3xLoF5XZP pic.twitter.com/TQuMdwNTHM

Dallas Mavericks(@ dallasmavs)