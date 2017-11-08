Ongezien! New York Knicks halen achterstand van 13 punten op in een dikke minuut tijd
Mede dankzij Kristaps Porzingis (28 punten) en Doug McDermott (20) boekten de New Yorkers alsnog hun zesde zege in zeven duels. Zondag waren de Knicks aan het laatste kwart tegen Indiana Pacers begonnen met een achterstand van 12 punten. Toen was de 22-jarige Let Porzingis zelfs goed voor 40 punten.
Kristaps comes through late in the clutch for the @nyknicks! #Knicks pic.twitter.com/bDickIxN5V link
San Antonio - LA Clippers 120 - 107
New York - Charlotte 118 - 113
Toronto - Chicago 119 - 114
Portland - Memphis 97 - 98
Sacramento - Oklahoma City 94 - 86
Denver - Brooklyn 112 - 104
Utah - Philadelphia 97 - 104
Cleveland - Milwaukee 124 - 119
Indiana - New Orleans 112 - 117
Washington - Dallas 99 - 113
Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):
EASTERN CONFERENCE
. Atlantic Division:
1. Boston 9 2 0.818
2. Toronto 6 4 0.600
. Philadelphia 6 4 0.600
. New York 6 4 0.600
5. Brooklyn 4 7 0.364
. Central Division:
1. Detroit 7 3 0.700
2. Indiana 5 6 0.455
. Cleveland 5 6 0.455
4. Milwaukee 4 6 0.400
5. Chicago 2 7 0.222
. Southeast Division:
1. Orlando 6 4 0.600
2. Washington 5 5 0.500
3. Charlotte 5 6 0.455
4. Miami 4 6 0.400
5. Atlanta 2 9 0.182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
. Northwest Division:
1. Minnesota 7 3 0.700
2. Portland 6 5 0.545
. Denver 6 5 0.545
4. Utah 5 6 0.455
5. Oklahoma City 4 6 0.400
. Pacific Division:
1. Golden State 8 3 0.727
2. LA Clippers 5 5 0.500
. LA Lakers 5 5 0.500
4. Phoenix 4 7 0.364
5. Sacramento 2 8 0.200
. Southwest Division:
1. Houston 8 3 0.727
2. Memphis 7 4 0.636
. San Antonio 7 4 0.636
4. New Orleans 6 5 0.545
5. Dallas 2 10 0.167
. Programma van woensdag:
Detroit - Indiana
Orlando - New York
Boston - LA Lakers
Phoenix - Miami
Golden State - Minnesota
