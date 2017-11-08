Ongezien! New York Knicks halen achterstand van 13 punten op in een dikke minuut tijd 10u23

Bron: Belga 0 AFP NBA De New York Knicks hebben voor de tweede keer op rij een duel in het laatste kwart naar hun hand gezet. Tegen de Charlotte Hornets werd een marge van 15 punten in het slot weggepoetst. Met nog ruim een minuut op de klok keek de thuisploeg zelfs nog tegen een achterstand van 13 punten aan.

Mede dankzij Kristaps Porzingis (28 punten) en Doug McDermott (20) boekten de New Yorkers alsnog hun zesde zege in zeven duels. Zondag waren de Knicks aan het laatste kwart tegen Indiana Pacers begonnen met een achterstand van 12 punten. Toen was de 22-jarige Let Porzingis zelfs goed voor 40 punten.





Kristaps comes through late in the clutch for the @nyknicks! #Knicks pic.twitter.com/bDickIxN5V NBA(@ NBA) link

San Antonio - LA Clippers 120 - 107



New York - Charlotte 118 - 113



Toronto - Chicago 119 - 114



Portland - Memphis 97 - 98



Sacramento - Oklahoma City 94 - 86



Denver - Brooklyn 112 - 104



Utah - Philadelphia 97 - 104



Cleveland - Milwaukee 124 - 119



Indiana - New Orleans 112 - 117



Washington - Dallas 99 - 113



Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):



EASTERN CONFERENCE



. Atlantic Division:



1. Boston 9 2 0.818



2. Toronto 6 4 0.600



. Philadelphia 6 4 0.600



. New York 6 4 0.600



5. Brooklyn 4 7 0.364



. Central Division:



1. Detroit 7 3 0.700



2. Indiana 5 6 0.455



. Cleveland 5 6 0.455



4. Milwaukee 4 6 0.400



5. Chicago 2 7 0.222



. Southeast Division:



1. Orlando 6 4 0.600



2. Washington 5 5 0.500



3. Charlotte 5 6 0.455



4. Miami 4 6 0.400



5. Atlanta 2 9 0.182



WESTERN CONFERENCE



. Northwest Division:



1. Minnesota 7 3 0.700



2. Portland 6 5 0.545



. Denver 6 5 0.545



4. Utah 5 6 0.455



5. Oklahoma City 4 6 0.400



. Pacific Division:



1. Golden State 8 3 0.727



2. LA Clippers 5 5 0.500



. LA Lakers 5 5 0.500



4. Phoenix 4 7 0.364



5. Sacramento 2 8 0.200







. Southwest Division:



1. Houston 8 3 0.727



2. Memphis 7 4 0.636



. San Antonio 7 4 0.636



4. New Orleans 6 5 0.545



5. Dallas 2 10 0.167



. Programma van woensdag:



Detroit - Indiana



Orlando - New York



Boston - LA Lakers



Phoenix - Miami



Golden State - Minnesota