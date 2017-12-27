NBA: Toronto gaat verrassend onderuit in Dallas - Leonard gidst San Antonio
JJ Barea (20 punten) kroonde zich bij de thuisploeg tot meest efficiënte schutter in het American Airlines Center. Ook de Duitse veteraan Dirk Nowitzki (18 punten) was goed bij schot. Bezoeker Kyle Lowry werd met 23 punten topschutter van de partij.
Dallas blijft ondanks het verlies vijftiende en laatste in het westen, met 10 zeges en 25 nederlagen. Toronto (23-9) behoudt de tweede plaats in het oosten, achter leider Boston (27-10).
San Antonio, de nummer drie in de Western Conference, liet zich voor eigen publiek niet verrassen door Brooklyn. De Spurs trokken met 109-97 aan het langste eind. Kawhi Leonard was in het AT&T Center goed voor 21 punten, één meer dan LaMarcus Aldridge.
Kawhi Leonard scores a game-high 21 PTS to lead the @spurs to the W!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/0djjoWteTw link
De uitslagen van de gespeelde wedstrijden in de Noord-Amerikaanse professionele basketcompetitie (NBA):
Detroit - Indiana 107-83
Dallas - Toronto 98-93
Miami - Orlando 107-89
Milwaukee - Chicago 106-115
San Antonio - Brooklyn 109-97
Denver - Utah 107-83
Phoenix - Memphis 99-97
LA Clippers - Sacramento 122-95
Standen (zeges, nederlagen, winstpercentage):
EASTERN CONFERENCE
. Atlantic Division:
1. Boston 27 10 0.730
2. Toronto 23 9 0.719
3. New York 17 16 0.515
4. Philadelphia 15 18 0.455
5. Brooklyn 12 21 0.364
. Central Division:
1. Cleveland 24 10 0.706
2. Detroit 19 14 0.576
3. Indiana 19 15 0.559
4. Milwaukee 17 15 0.531
5. Chicago 11 22 0.333
. Southeast Division:
1. Washington 19 15 0.559
2. Miami 18 16 0.529
3. Charlotte 12 21 0.364
4. Orlando 11 24 0.314
5. Atlanta 8 25 0.242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
. Northwest Division:
1. Minnesota 21 13 0.618
2. Oklahoma City 19 15 0.559
. Denver 19 15 0.559
4. Portland 17 16 0.515
5. Utah 15 20 0.429
. Pacific Division:
1. Golden State 27 7 0.794
2. LA Clippers 14 19 0.424
3. Phoenix 13 23 0.361
4. LA Lakers 11 21 0.344
5. Sacramento 11 22 0.333
. Southwest Division:
1. Houston 25 7 0.781
2. San Antonio 24 11 0.686
3. New Orleans 17 16 0.515
4. Memphis 10 24 0.294
5. Dallas 10 25 0.286
- programma van woensdag -
Charlotte - Boston
Indiana - Dallas
Atlanta - Washington
Chicago - New York
Minnesota - Denver
New Orleans - Brooklyn
Oklahoma City - Toronto
Sacramento - Cleveland
Golden State - Utah
LA Lakers - Memphis
