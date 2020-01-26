NBA-legende Kobe Bryant (41) overleden in helikoptercrash, ook dochter Gianna (13) omgekomen ABD

26 januari 2020

20u46

Bron: TMZ 1564 Basket Kobe Bryant is overleden in een helikoptercrash. Dat bevestigt de gemeente Calabasas, waar het trieste ongeval plaatsvond. De Amerikaanse basketlegende, die 20 jaar voor de LA Lakers speelde, werd 41. Volgens verschillende betrouwbare bronnen kwam ook de 13-jarige dochter van Bryant om in de crash. Wie de andere inzittenden waren, is nog niet duidelijk.

Dit artikel wordt voortdurend aangevuld met nieuwe updates.

Kobe Bryant is omgekomen in een tragisch ongeval. De voormalige basketbalster zat om 10u00 plaatselijke tijd in zijn eigen privéhelikopter met minstens drie anderen toen ze neerstortten in Calabasas, Los Angeles. Daarna zou de helikopter vuur gevat hebben.

De brandweer was snel ter plaatse, maar overlevenden waren er niet. De politie van Californië bevestigt dat er 5 mensen om het leven zijn gekomen, ook dat het om Kobe Bryant gaat, is nu bevestigd. De precieze oorzaak van het ongeluk is nog niet duidelijk. Getuigen zeggen dat ze de motor van de helikopter hoorden sputteren voor hij neerkwam.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. LA County Sheriffs(@ LASDHQ) link

Kobe was al jaren een grote helikopterliefhebber, hij vloog vroeger ook met een helikopter naar wedstrijden. Volgens TMZ was Vanessa Bryant - vrouw van - niet betrokken bij het ongeval, wel zou zijn 13-jarige dochter Gianna mee aan boord hebben gezeten. Het gezelschap was naar verluidt naar de Mamba Academy voor een basketbaltraining. De school is vlakbij gelegen, in Thousand Oaks.

Bryant was één van de grootste basketbalspelers ooit, met aanzien in heel de wereld. Met de Los Angeles Lakers werd hij vijf keer kampioen (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010). In 2016 zette de 1m98 grote shooting guard een punt achter zijn carrière, die hij volledig bij de Lakers doorbracht (1996-2016). In 2008 werd “The Black Mamba” tot Most Valuable Player van de NBA uitgeroepen, in 2009 en 2010 was hij de MVP van de NBA-finale. Met 33.643 punten is hij de nummer vier op de topscorerslijst aller tijden van de NBA.

Het icoon was getrouwd en had vier dochters - Gianna, Natalia, Bianca en Capri.

Dadelijk meer.