LeBron James reageert voor eerst op overlijden Kobe Bryant: "Mijn hart is gebroken"

28 januari 2020

07u53 0 NBA LeBron James heeft in een emotioneel Instagram-bericht voor het eerst gereageerd op het overlijden van z'n goede vriend Kobe Bryant. De huidige sterspeler van de LA Lakers had zondag nog contact met Bryant.

“Ik ben er niet klaar voor, maar hier gaan we”, begint LeBron James zijn bericht. “Ik probeer hier iets te schrijven, maar ik barst elke keer in tranen uit. Want ik denk aan jou, nicht Gigi en de vriendschap die we hadden. Ik hoorde je zondag nog, toen ik Philadelphia verliet om terug te keren naar Los Angeles. Ik had nooit gedacht dat dat ons laatste gesprek zou zijn. Mijn hart is gebroken. Ik ga kapot van verdriet, mijn broer.”

“Ik hou van je, broer. Mijn hart gaat naar Vanessa en de kinderen. Je betekent zoveel voor ons. Het is mijn verantwoordelijkheid om nu door te gaan. Geef me alsjeblieft de kracht van daarboven en waak over ons. Er is zoveel meer dat ik wil zeggen, maar dat lukt me niet. Tot we elkaar weer ontmoeten, mijn broer.”

James vernam het overlijden van Bryant tijdens zijn terugvlucht naar Los Angeles. James, die na de landing gefilmd werd, was helemaal overstuur. Emotioneel gebroken (zie video hieronder). Enkele uren daarvoor had hij Bryant nog voorbijgestoken in de ranglijst van topscorers aller tijden. Na de match gooide James met lof naar Bryant: “Dat het hier nu net in Philadelphia (waar Bryant afkomstig is, red.) moet gebeuren, is omdat het zo moet zijn. Hierboven willen ze dat het zo is. Het is voor mij sowieso al een eer om vergeleken te worden met Kobe.”

LeBron is met with emotional hugs after landing in Los Angeles following the death of Kobe Bryant.



(via NBC4 Los Angeles) pic.twitter.com/Fx9jt2qZVi ESPN(@ espn) link