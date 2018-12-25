LeBron James biedt excuses aan na controversieel Instagram-bericht: “Zeker niet mijn bedoeling iemand te kwetsen” XC

25 december 2018

09u01

Bron: Belga 0 NBA LeBron James heeft zijn excuses aangeboden voor een controversiële Instagram-post, waarin hij de tekst van een lied citeerde met antisemitische ondertoon.

"We been getting that Jewish money, everything is Kosher", schreef de Amerikaanse topbasketter van Los Angeles Lakers in een ondertussen verwijderd bericht. Daarbij plaatste James enkele foto's van zichzelf, achter het stuur van een wagen. De basketter, die refereerde naar een songtekst van rapper 21 Savage, kreeg voor het gebruik van de term "joods geld" meteen stevige kritiek en bood zijn verontschuldigingen aan.

"Mijn excuses uiteraard, als ik iemand beledigd heb", verklaarde James aan ESPN, die beklemtoonde de joodse gemeenschap niet te willen beledigen. "Er zit niet echt een boodschap achter mijn post, ik doe zoiets wel vaker. Ik zit in mijn wagen, luister wat muziek en dat is het resultaat. Ik wilde eigenlijk een compliment uitdelen maar veel mensen begrepen het blijkbaar zo niet. Sorry. Het was zeker niet mijn bedoeling iemand te kwetsen."

LeBron James telt op Instagram bijna 46 miljoen volgers. De 33-jarige Amerikaan is gekend als voorvechter voor gelijke kansen en racismebestrijding. Om die reden botste hij de voorbije jaren al meermaals met de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump.