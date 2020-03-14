Knappe gestes van NBA-sterren: Giannis, Zion en de Warriors doneren geld aan werkloze medewerkers, Stephen Curry zet zich in voor schoolkinderen XC/LRE

14 maart 2020

14u41 0 NBA Sympathie in de NBA-wereld. Onder anderen Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson en de Warriors doneren een pak geld aan de werkloze stadionmedewerkers van hun clubs. Stephen Curry zamelt geld in voor schoolkinderen die zonder maaltijden zitten nu vele scholen in de Verenigde Staten sluiten.

Ook de NBA ontsnapt niet aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De dirigenten hebben beslist om voorlopig geen wedstrijden meer te laten doorgaan. Dat betekent dat de stadionwerkers op dit moment zonder job zitten. Máár: enkele NBA-sterren schieten te hulp.

Golden State Warriors

De Warriors hebben besloten om 1 miljoen dollar (897 303 euro) te doneren aan de Warriors Community Foundation. Hiermee ondersteunen ze de mensen die normaal gezien tijdens de wedstrijden werken, maar nu tijdelijk zonder job zitten doordat alle matchen zijn afgelast. Door de donatie kunnen de lonen van het beveiligingspersoneel tot de personen die in de eetkraampjes werken worden uitbetaald.

Stephen Curry, sterspeler van de Warriors, heeft daarnaast besloten om geld in te zamelen voor schoolkinderen. Verschillende scholen in de Verenigde Staten sluiten hun deuren, ook in Oakland is dat het geval. Dat zorgt voor grote problemen. Er zijn namelijk meer dan achttien duizend studenten die rekenen op hun school voor minstens twee maaltijden per dag. Nu de scholen sluiten, komen veel kinderen zonder eten te zitten. Curry heeft daarom besloten om met zijn stichting ‘eatlearnplay’ een donatie te doen zodat studenten zeker zijn dat ze elke dag kunnen eten. Hij vraagt via sociale media om zijn voorbeeld te volgen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo en Zion Williamson

“In deze moeilijke tijd wil ik de mensen helpen die mijn leven, het leven van mijn familie en het leven van mijn teamgenoten gemakkelijker maken”, tweette Giannis vandaag. “Daarom beloven mijn familie en ik 100.000 dollar te doneren aan het personeel van Fiserv Forum (het stadion van de Milwaukee Bucks, red.).

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 Giannis Antetokounmpo(@ Giannis_An34) link

Wat later besloot Zion een geste te doen richting de medewerkers van de arena van de New Orleans Pelicans. Het 19-jarige toptalent gaat namelijk voor dertig dagen de lonen van de Smoothie King Center-werknemers dekken. Dat maakte hij duidelijk in een lange Instagram-post.

“De mensen in New Orleans zijn ongelooflijk gastvrij en ondersteunend sinds ik in juni door de Pelicans gedraft ben”, schreef Williamson. “Diegenen die in het Smoothie King Center werken, maken onze wedstrijden mogelijk en creëren een perfecte omgeving voor de fans. Helaas worden ze nu geconfronteerd met de economische gevolgen van het coronavirus.”

“Mijn moeder heeft mij altijd het goede voorbeeld gegeven door respectvol te zijn voor anderen. En ook dankbaar te zijn voor wat we hebben. Daarom beloof ik de salarissen van de Smoothie King Center-werknemers voor de komende 30 dagen te dekken. Dat is een manier om mijn steun en waardering te uiten voor deze geweldige mensen, die zo geweldig voor mij en mijn teamgenoten zijn geweest.” Ook Kevin Love (Cleveland) en Blake Griffin (Detroit) droegen bij hun clubs een steentje op financieel vlak bij.