Golden State Warriors dwingen zevende duel af in NBA
De Rockets, die het zonder de geblesseerde Chris Paul moesten stellen, stonden lange tijd voor en eindigden het eerste kwart zelfs met een voorsprong van 17 punten. Pas in de tweede helft raakten de Warriors op dreef en namen het initiatief over. Dat was mede te danken aan zeven driepunters van sterspelers Klay Thompson en Stephen Curry in het derde kwart. Het beslissende duel is maandagnacht in Houston. De winnaar van de Western Conference neemt het op tegen de Cleveland Cavaliers of de Boston Celtics. Ook in die serie is zondag een beslissende zevende wedstrijd nodig.
Klay Thompson hit 9 triples, second only to his own 11 for most in an #NBAPlayoffs game, to lead the @warriors to the W! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/G59xNMzY9P link
The @warriors were on FIRE in the 2nd half, outscoring HOU 64-25 to grab the crucial Game 6 win and force Game 7 on Monday! 🔥🔥🔥#NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oFcPUEMqqp link
Draymond did a bit of everything to help force Game 7, becoming the first player in #NBAPlayoffs history to record 4+ points, 10+ rebounds, 9+ assists, 4+ steals, and 5+ blocks!#NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YB5BxGHLvB link
Reacties