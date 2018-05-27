Golden State Warriors dwingen zevende duel af in NBA

    • Redactie
  • Bron: Belga
Klay Thompson (l) van de Golden State Warriors na de winst.
AFP Klay Thompson (l) van de Golden State Warriors na de winst.
NBA De Golden State Warriors blijven kans houden op een plek in de NBA-finale. De geregend kampioen dwong vannacht met een zege in de zesde partij een laatste duel met de Houston Rockets af. In het eigen Oakland trokken ze de stand gelijk door met 115-86 te winnen. In de best-of-sevenserie in de finale van de Western Conference staat het nu 3-3

De Rockets, die het zonder de geblesseerde Chris Paul moesten stellen, stonden lange tijd voor en eindigden het eerste kwart zelfs met een voorsprong van 17 punten. Pas in de tweede helft raakten de Warriors op dreef en namen het initiatief over. Dat was mede te danken aan zeven driepunters van sterspelers Klay Thompson en Stephen Curry in het derde kwart. Het beslissende duel is maandagnacht in Houston. De winnaar van de Western Conference neemt het op tegen de Cleveland Cavaliers of de Boston Celtics. Ook in die serie is zondag een beslissende zevende wedstrijd nodig.

