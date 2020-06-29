Fonkelende ontvangst in de VS: Emma Meesseman krijgt kampioenenring met 120 diamanten GVS

29 juni 2020

11u15 1 WNBA Nu Emma Meesseman eindelijk in de Verenigde Staten is, kan ze zich met de Washington Mystics volop voorbereiden op het verdedigen van de WNBA-titel. En wat extra motivatie kan nooit kwaad. De Belgian Cat kreeg haar traditionele kampioenenring van vórig seizoen. Het juweel telt liefst 120 diamanten, Meesseman was dan ook terecht fier op Instagram.

Na een dagje vertraging door een spelfout op haar vliegtuigticket vertrok Emma Meesseman vrijdag naar de VS. Eind juli start het nieuwe seizoen in de WNBA. De Washington Mystics - de regerende kampioen - houden een voorbereiding van zo’n vier weken. Maar niet alvorens nog één keer terug te denken aan vorig seizoen. En hoe. Meesseman en ploegmaats kregen tijdens een kleine ceremonie hun traditionele kampioenenring. Kim Mestdagh ging niet in op een verlengd verblijf bij de club uit Washington en volgde de uitreiking thuis via het videoplatform Zoom.

De ring telt liefst 120 diamanten, 35 robijnen en 23 saffieren. In totaal is hij negen karaat. Er zijn ook tal van details in opgenomen. Zo is er het logo van de Washington Mystics in verwerkt, staan de naam een het rugnummer van de speelster in kwestie op de ring en sieren ook bekende bezienswaardigheden van Washington zoals het Washington Monument, de Capitol Building en het Lincoln Memorial het juweel. Rond het embleem van de club lopen 29 diamanten naar elkaar toe, verwijzend naar de 26 reguliere zeges en de drie gewonnen wedstrijden in de WNBA-finale.

Bekijk: het vertrek van Meesseman naar de VS





