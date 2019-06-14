De stevige feestnacht van Toronto Raptors: honderden flessen champagne, ook Lukaku laat van zich horen JH

14 juni 2019

12u07 0 NBA De Toronto Raptors werden afgelopen nacht voor het eerst kampioen in de NBA. Een titel die (uiteraard) stevig gevierd werd door de spelers. Enkele uren na het feestje in de kleedkamer van het team liet Toronto-speler Serge Ibaka de “ravage” zien: op de grond lagen wel honderden flessen champagne.

Of alle flessen daadwerkelijk opgedronken werden, betwijfelen we. Op andere beelden is te zien dat er in het rond werd gespoten met de champagne. ‘MVP’ (Most Valuable Player) Kahwi Leonard werd zelfs getrakteerd op een champagnedouche, terwijl hij pronkte met zijn bekers.

Leonard is pas de derde speler in de geschiedenis van de NBA die met twee verschillende teams MVP wordt in de Finals. In 2014 werd de Amerikaan het al met San Antonio Spurs. Met zijn nieuwe stunt bewijst hij één van de beste basketbalspelers van het moment te zijn, zoniet de beste. Leonard loodste zijn team naar de play-offs om ze vervolgens met enkele sublieme prestaties kampioen te maken. Dat allemaal nadat hij het jaar voordien een seizoen lang geblesseerd langs de kant stond. Niet LeBron James, niet Steph Curry, niet Kevin Durant, maar Kahwi Leonard is de beste speler van het seizoen.

Ook Romelu Lukaku was opgetogen met de winst. Via Instagram feliciteerde de Rode Duivel zijn vriend Serge Ibaka: “Ik kan niet blijer zijn voor jou! Deze man heeft zoveel doorstaan om te raken waar hij nu staat! Zijn verhaal zou je inspireren. Proficiat broer, ik ben zo blij voor jou en je familie!”, klonk het onder meer in een post op Instagram. Vorig jaar ging de spits nog op bezoek bij Ibaka, die in een YouTube-video ook voor de Belg kookte. Ook een andere Toronto-speler, Pascal Siakam, ontving felicitaties.

Champions mood babyyyyy pic.twitter.com/y4wc2VlwSJ Serge Ibaka(@ sergeibaka) link

In Toronto kwamen de mensen massaal de straten op. Het is dan ook een historische overwinning, want Toronto is het eerste Canadese team ooit dat de NBA-titel binnenhaalt. In Oakland was er minder reden tot feesten. Supporters van Golden State konden het verlies moeilijk verkroppen, zo erg zelfs dat de stoppen hélemaal doorsloegen bij de man die de hoofdrol speelt in onderstaand filmpje. De blessure van Kevin Durant vooraf en het uitvallen van Klay Thompson tijdens de wedstrijd zorgde alleen maar voor extra frustratie.

Fuck the raptors forever pic.twitter.com/iCXnFPCK9X Koi 🧖🏽‍♂️(@ isthatkoi) link