Courtois ruilt shirts met Franse NBA-ster: “Ik voel me klein naast hem” DMM

24 december 2019

08u58

Bron: NBA 1 NBA Opgemerkte gast gisteravond in de NBA. Thibaut Courtois stak de Atlantische Oceaan over om de partij tussen de Miami Heat en Utah Jazz bij te wonen.

Onze nationale doelman is al langer een grote NBA-fan. De Rode Duivel maakte gebruik van de winterstop in de Spaanse competitie om naar de Verenigde Staten te reizen. Daar liet hij zich zien in de American Airlines Arena voor de NBA-match tussen Miami Heat en Utah Jazz.

Courtois zag de thuisploeg de match nipt winnen. Jimmy Butler nette 20 punten, Bam Adebayo gooide de bal 18 keer in de basket. Het tweetal was daarmee goed voor 38 van de 107 punten bij Miami. De Heat zouden de partij winnen met 107-104.

Als trootsprijs mocht Rudy Gobert van Utah Jazz wel van truitje wisselen met Courtois. De Franse center ging gewillig met de Rode Duivel op de foto. “Ik voel me klein naast Gobert”, schreef Courtois. Ter referentie: de doelman van Real Madrid meet 1m99. Gobert is dan weer 2m16 groot. De Fransman was de voorbije twee seizoenen de beste verdediger in de NBA.

Denver legt Phoenix over de knie, James Harden gidst Houston naar zege

Tot slot nog even de andere uitslagen op een rijtje. Zo pakte Denver nipt de volle buit tegen Phoenix. De Nuggets haalden het met 113-111. Jamal Murray was bij Denver de grote uitblinker met 28 punten, en ook Nikola Jokic toonde zich met 22 punten trefzeker. Voor Phoenix volstonden de 21 punten van Ricky Rubio niet. Denver staat in het westen op de tweede plaats met 21 zeges tegen acht nederlagen. De Los Angeles Lakers (24/6) voeren de stand aan.

Houston rekende af met Sacramento. De Rockets haalden het onder leiding van een andermaal sterke James Harden (34 ptn) met 113-104. Met 28 punten had ook Russell Westbrook een groot aandeel in de zege. De’Aaron Fox nette voor Sacramento 31 punten, maar tevergeefs. Houston (21/9) volgt na de Lakers en Denver als derde.

🚀 @JHarden13 (34 PTS) and @russwest44 (28 PTS) help the @HoustonRockets win their 4th in a row! #OneMission pic.twitter.com/u7Prv0ORVN NBA(@ NBA) link