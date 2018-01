Cleveland lijdt derde opeenvolgende nederlaag, Golden State krabbelt recht

Posting 27 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL & 1 BLK for 60.1 FPTS, @KingJames is your #FantasyPlayeroftheNight!



This is LeBron's 10th night of being the association's leading #NBAFantasy scorer this season, and his 15th performance of 60+ FPTS. pic.twitter.com/ReXMq0fzmn

NBA Fantasy(@ NBAFantasy)