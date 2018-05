Celtics en Cavs - met dank aan indrukwekkende James - zetten stap richting Conference Final

LeBron James erupted for 43 PTS, 14 AST, 8 REB to fuel the @cavs Game 2 road win! LBJ has an NBA record 4 playoff games with at least 40p, 10a. Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West each had 3 such games. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/mDyuNvraGn

