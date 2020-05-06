“Ik mis de liefde van mijn leven”: jarige Vanessa Bryant opent pijnlijk accuraat briefje dat Kobe haar nog geschreven had ODBS

06 mei 2020

12u08 0 NBA Veertien weken na het overlijden van haar man en dochter, heeft Vanessa Bryant een brief geopend die Kobe haar achtergelaten had. Een moment dat ze speciaal behield voor haar verjaardag: gisteren werd ze er 38. Een bericht spookachtig en pijnlijk accuraat.



Met een foto van haar hand op de brief, maakt de moeder van drie Kobe Bryants boodschap wereldkundig. “Gisteren heb ik een enveloppe gevonden die gericht was aan “de liefde van mijn leven, van ‘Tu Papi’”, schrijft Vanessa bij de al bijna drie miljoen keer gelikete post op Instagram. “Ik heb gewacht tot mijn verjaardag om nog één brief van jou te openen. Het gaf me iets om naar vandaag uit te kijken. De ironie is dat Kobe een foto van mij getekend heeft waarbij ik in de lucht gehouden word door een engel. De tekst: ‘Ik mis de liefde van mijn leven en mijn kleine lieve ‘Mamacita’, net als ik een Stier. Ben zo dankbaar dagelijks wakker te mogen worden naast mijn drie lieve meisjes. Ik wou dat we allen samen waren.” Met daartussen- en achter de nodige hartjes.

Zo zijn het voor Vanessa bijzonder zware weken. Op 2 mei moest Gianna veertien jaar worden en op 19 april zouden ze ook hun 19de huwelijksverjaardag gevierd hebben. “Mijn koning, mijn hart, mijn beste vriend”, schreef Vanessa toen aan haar 14,1 miljoen volgers op Instagram bij een oude foto van het koppel . “Gelukkige 19de huwelijksverjaardag. Ik mis je zo hard. Ik wou dat je hier kon zijn om me in je armen te nemen. Ik hou van je.”

Op 26 januari kwamen Kobe en Gianna om het leven bij een helikoptercrash. Ze waren op weg naar een basketbalmatch van het team van Gianna, dat Bryant coachte. Bij het ongeluk lieten ook nog zeven andere passagiers het leven. Familieleden van die zeven, hebben Vanessa inmiddels vervoegd in de juridische stappen die ze tegen het helikopterbedrijf ‘Island Express Helicopters Inc’ neemt. Ook het moederbedrijf ‘Island Express Holding Corp’ werd in april elektronisch aangeklaagd voor het Hooggerechtshof, het hoogste federale hof in het Amerikaanse rechtssysteem, in Los Angeles.

Ook de zeven halen de nalatigheid en de nonchalance van het bedrijf aan, maar zij leggen de verantwoordelijkheid in hun klacht niet bij de piloot. Volgens een initieel rapport vertoonde de helikopter geen tekenen van motorpech. Zobayan had het toestel naar verluidt net uit de dikke mist geloodst, tot de heli een plotse draaibeweging maakte en te pletter stortte op een rotsformatie. Vanessa Bryant oordeelt dat de piloot de vlucht meteen had moeten staken bij het zien van de zware mistbanken.

Beelden van de helikoptercrash:



