“A gift from God”: NBA maakt zich op voor komst van kolos van 2,01 meter en 129 kg Frank Dekeyser

20 juni 2019

06u42 0 NBA “A gift from God.” Zo omschrijft zijn (ex-) coach Zion Williamson (18) - nummer één pick in de NBA-draft vannacht. “Hij heeft geen plafond.”

2,01 meter.

129 kg - een indrukwekkende spiermassa.

3,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram.

Zijn cijfers met Duke vorig seizoen: 22,6 punten, 8,9 rebounds gemiddeld.

Williamson wordt zonder twijfel ‘the next big thing’ in de NBA. Een pure atleet. Er wordt hem alleszins een grote toekomst voorspeld.

Vannacht zal hij als eerste gedraft worden door New Orleans Pelicans - zij beginnen aan een tijdperk zonder Anthony Davis, als eerste gekozen in 2012, die naar de Lakers trekt.

Zijn ex-coach van de universiteit van Duke typeerde Williamson eerder deze week in een interview aan Yahoo. Één grote lofzang. “Hij kan direct een All-star worden”, aldus Mike Kzyzewski. “Hij geeft geen plafond, geen zwakke punten. Misschien schiet hij niet zo goed als hij zou willen, maar het is nog steeds goed. HIj wil speciaal zijn, he’s a gift from God. Een godsgeschenk. Intelligent en voor op zijn leeftijd. Ik hield van elke seconde dat ik hem mocht coachen. Geef hem de vrijheid om zichzelf te zijn én om tegen echte mannen te spelen.”