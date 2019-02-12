Nafi Thiam terug in ‘haar’ Rio en daar geniet ze met volle teugen van VORE/ODBS

12 februari 2019

21u46 1

Nafi Thiam (24) geniet met volle teugen van Rio de Janeiro. Onze atletiektrots moet het nog een week rustig aan doen na haar kuitproblemen, dus koppelt ze het nuttige aan het aangename. Thiam brengt enkele dagen door in Rio, waar ze in 2016 haar eerste olympische titel veroverde in de zevenkamp. Profiteren van zon, zee en strand: op haar Instagram zien we ‘Gouden Nafi’ uitrusten aan de rand van het zwembad van haar hotel of op de stranden van Copacabana en Ipanema.

Op vraag van sponsor Nike trok ze naar Brazilië, waar ze ook een bezoekje bracht aan het Olympisch Stadion en zich zelfs even begaf naar baan 5, waar ze richting het goud stoof. “Terug waar alles veranderd is”, schreef ze erbij. Trainer Roger Lespagnard had geen moeite met het Braziliaanse uitje van haar pupil. “Momenteel concentreert ze zich vooral op alternatieve training zonder haar linkerbeen te belasten, onder meer in het zwembad. Daarom was het best dat ze die verplichtingen voor Nike nu opnam, eerder dan in een periode van doorgedreven training. Ze komt woensdag al terug.”

Thiam zal de komende weken zeker nog niet in wedstrijd te zien zijn. “Na volgende week mag ze stilaan beginnen met de re-educatie van haar been, dat haar afzetbeen is voor de springnummers. Afhankelijk van hoe snel dat verloopt, zullen we een planning van haar wedstrijden opmaken. Ik vrees dat Götzis eind mei te vroeg zal komen”, zei Lespagnard.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Nafi Thiam (@thiam_nafi) op 04 feb 2019 om 16:24 CET