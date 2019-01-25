Nafi Thiam moet baantjes trekken tijdens haar revalidatie: “Hoeveel keer denk je dat ik gestorven ben?” Valerie Hardie

25 januari 2019

09u10

Bron: Instagram 0

Nafi Thiam is druk aan het revalideren van een kuitblessure die haar naar schatting zes weken aan de kant houdt. En dat moet de olympische, wereld- en Europese kampioene zevenkamp voor een deel in het zwembad doen. Dat lijkt niet mee te vallen, te oordelen aan de foto die ze op Instagram postte. “Eerste aquajoggingsessie in mijn leven: de eerste lengte :-) versus de laatste :-(. Vraagje: hoe vaak ben ik bijna doodgegaan, denk je? De eerste die het juist heeft, wint niks.” De 24-jarige Naamse kan begin maart haar titel niet verdedigen op het EK indoor door het scheurtje in haar kuit, maar hoopt helemaal fit te zijn voor het WK atletiek eind september in Qatar. (VH)