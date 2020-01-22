Nafi Thiam en Cheetahs tonen danskunstjes

Het moet niet altijd bittere ernst zijn: op hun trainingstage in het Zuid-Afrikaanse Stellenbosch gaven Nafi Thiam en de Belgian Cheetahs een staaltje van hun danskunsten, op de tonen van Pedro & Branko’s Mpts. Choreografe van dienst was Cynthia Bolingo, de vice-Europese indoorkampioene op de 400m. Samen met Thiam, Hanne Claes, Camille Laus en hordeloopster Anne Zagré maakten ze dit filmpje dat de kapitein van de Cheetahs nadien op haar Instagram postte. Het gezelschap keert eerstdaags terug naar België.

Gisteren had een touwtjespringende Thiam ook al een filmpje gedeeld met haar volgers op sociale media. “De training was blijkbaar niet zwaar genoeg, want we hadden nog energie op overschot om wat onnozelheid uit te halen”, schreef ze erbij.