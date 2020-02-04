Mikaela Shiffrin last pauze in na overlijden van vader: “Hij was het fundament van onze familie” DMM

04 februari 2020

10u52

Bron: Belga 0

De Amerikaanse skiester Mikaela Shiffrin last een tijdelijke pauze in na het onverwachte overlijden van haar vader Jeff Shiffrin, zo maakte de Amerikaanse skifederatie maandag bekend.

“Mikaela blijft in haar thuisbasis Vail in Colorado. We weten nog niet wanneer ze zal terugkeren in de Wereldbeker”, liet de federatie weten in een persmededeling.

De 24-jarige Mikaela Shiffrin won in totaal al 66 Wereldbekerwedstrijden en staat ook dit seizoen weer aan de leiding in de algemene Wereldbekerstand en in de slalom. In de afdaling, super-G en reuzenslalom staat ze in de top drie van het Wereldbekerklassement.