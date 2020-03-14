McGregor vertelt in nieuw bericht dat zijn tante toch niet stierf aan coronavirus: “Maar we zullen er wel door geconfronteerd worden” GVS

14 maart 2020

22u57 24 MMA De tante van Conor McGregor is niet overleden aan het coronavirus. De Ierse kooivechter liet via Instagram uitschijnen dat de ziekte haar doodsoorzaak was, maar postte enkele uren later nadat het nieuws door vele nieuwssites werd opgepikt dat het coronanvirus niet aan de basis ligt van haar overlijden. “Maar we zullen er wel door geconfronteerd worden.”

Conor McGregor zette vandaag een bericht op Instagram waarop hij liet uitschijnen dat zijn tante was overleden aan het coronavirus. Hij deed er zijn relaas van de trieste dag. McGregor zat net klaar om via een live-uitzending een donatie publiekelijk te maken. De Ier had via zijn eigen whiskymerk Proper No. Twelve een bedrag van 1,3 miljoen dollar (zo’n 1,17 miljoen euro) opgehaald om te schenken aan Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation - een organisatie die de families van veteranen en brandweerlieden helpt. Net voor de bekendmaking van het nieuws, kreeg hij het schokkend telefoontje. “Ik zou in Dublin mijn donatie aan Tunnel2towers via mijn whisky Proper No.12 aan de wereld verkondigen. Een geweldige dag, een trotse dag ook. Ik had mijn familie meegebracht naar de studio. Ik zat in de stoel, te wachten tot we live in veel Amerikaanse talkshowstudio’s zouden opduiken. Toen kreeg ik plots het telefoontje dat mijn lieve tante Anne was overleden. Ik kon niet meer live gaan. Mijn arme, liefdevolle tante. De zus van mijn mama. Dit stomme coronavirus. Wat gebeurt er allemaal?”, schreef McGregor neer.

Later op de dag en toen het nieuws op heel wat nieuwssites opdook, schreef hij een nieuw bericht. “Ik wil ophelderen dat er geen bevestiging is dat ze aan corona stierf”, luidt het. “Maar nu we haar begrafenis aan het voorbereiden zijn, weet ik dat velen van ons er in de week ervoor door geconfronteerd zullen worden.”

Hoe dan ook werden al enkele MMA-evenementen door het coronavirus afgelast. McGregor roept op tot waakzaamheid en vraagt de fans te focussen op persoonlijke hygiëne. “De goede gewoonten die we gaan overhouden aan deze wilde COVID-19-aanval gaan ons sterker maken in de toekomst. Handhygiëne, de hygiëne die je gaat gebruiken bij het aanraken van je eigen gezicht, het continu poetsen van de gebieden die je met je handen aanraakt. Eigenlijk moest dit al lang een gewoonte zijn geweest. Ik was alvast altijd al met handhygiëne bezig, maar ook niet voldoende. Soms zeiden fans mij dat ze geen foto wilden. Dat ze enkel mijn handen wilden schudden. Ik was daar blij om, want dat ging sneller dan een foto nemen. Maar eigenlijk is het te risicovol. Net als mijn eigen gezicht aanraken. Ik was er mij niet van bewust hoe vaak ik dat wel niet deed. Tot nu.” stelt McGregor.

“Ik trainde vaak ook zo hard. Die intensiteit zorgde onvermijdelijk voor een laag immuunsysteem. Op deze manier kreeg ik altijd kleine verkoudheden en allerlei griepjes. Maar nu niet meer, ik voel me nu echt bullet proof. Ik ben nu een kl**tzak. Blijf waakzaam over je persoonlijke hygiëne en je persoonlijke ruimte. We zijn er nog lang niet, maar we zijn op de goede weg. We gaan dit doen!”, aldus de Ier.