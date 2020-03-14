McGregor vertelt dat zijn tante stierf aan coronavirus: “Wat gebeurt er allemaal?” GVS

14 maart 2020

20u13 3 MMA Leed bij Conor McGregor. De Ierse kooivechter laat via Instagram weten dat zijn tante aan het coronavirus overleden is. “Mijn kleine lieve tante Anne heeft ons verlaten. Dit stomme virus. Wat gebeurt er allemaal?”

Net op het moment hij via een live-uitzending een donatie via zijn eigen whiskymerk wilde publiekelijk maken, kreeg Conor McGregor het schokkende telefoontje. Zo vertelt hij op Instagram. “Ik zou in Dublin mijn donatie aan Tunnel2towers via mijn whisky Proper No.12 aan de wereld verkondigen. Een geweldige dag, een trotse dag ook. Ik had mijn familie meegebracht naar de studio. Ik zal in de stoel, te wachten tot we live in veel Amerikaanse talkshowstudio’s zouden opduiken. Toen kreeg ik plots het telefoontje dat mijn lieve tante Anne was overleden. Ik kon niet meer live gaan. Mijn arme, liefdevolle tante. De zus van mijn mama. Dit stomme virus. Wat gebeurt er allemaal?”, schreef McGregor neer.

Er werden al enkele MMA-evenementen door het coronavirus afgelast. McGregor roept nu op tot waakzaamheid en vraagt de fans om hun handen meer te wassen en te focussen op persoonlijke hygiëne. “De goede gewoonten die we gaan overhouden aan deze wilde COVID-19-aanval gaan ons sterker maken in de toekomst. Handhygiëne, de hygiëne die je gaat gebruiken bij het aanraken van je eigen gezicht, het continu poetsen van de gebieden die je met je handen aanraakt. Eigenlijk moest dit al lang een gewoonte zijn geweest. Ik was alvast altijd al met handhygiëne bezig, maar ook niet voldoende. Soms zeiden fans mij dat ze geen foto wilden. Dat ze enkel mijn handen wilden schudden. Ik was daar blij om, want dat ging sneller dan een foto nemen. Maar eigenlijk is het te risicovol. Net als mijn eigen gezicht aanraken. Ik was er mij niet van bewust hoe vaak ik dat wel niet deed. Tot nu.” stelt McGregor.

“Ik trainde vaak ook zo hard. Die intensiteit zorgde onvermijdelijk voor een laag immuunsysteem. Op deze manier kreeg ik altijd kleine verkoudheden en allerlei griepjes. Maar nu niet meer, ik voel me nu echt bullet proof. Ik ben nu een kl**tzak. Blijf waakzaam over je persoonlijke hygiëne en je persoonlijke ruimte. We zijn er nog lang niet, maar we zijn op de goede weg. We gaan dit doen!”, aldus de Ier.