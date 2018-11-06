McGregor begraaft strijdbijl met Tyson met whisky en jointje en lacht met nieuw gevecht Mayweather: “Wie is die kleine lul?”

Conor McGregor en Mike Tyson leefden in onmin nadat Tyson zich in de aanloop naar het gevecht van ‘The Notorious’ tegen Floyd Mayweather in augustus vorig jaar dingen hadden gezegd waar de Ier niet echt kon om lachen. “McGregor heeft zich domweg in een positie gemanoevreerd waarin hij knock-out zal worden gemept door een man die al heel zijn leven bokst, van sinds hij nog een baby was. McGregor mag hier niet schoppen en grabbelen en dergelijke, dus hij heeft geen schijn van kans”, liet Iron Mike toen optekenen. Maar intussen hebben de twee de strijdbijl op symbolische wijze begraven.

De twee liepen elkaar tegen het lijf in The Helix, een evenementenlocatie in de Ierse hoofdstad Dublin, en rookten er doodleuk een joint met KO Kush, cannabis vanop de plantage van Mike Tyson in California. Dergelijke plantages werden in die staat gelegaliseerd in januari, dus besloot de 52-jarige Amerikaan het ijzer meteen te smeden wanneer het nog heet was. En zoals op de foto helemaal bovenaan te zien, zag McGregor dat het goed was.

Nadien had hij ook nog een dankwoordje over voor Tyson. “Ik was blij je te ontmoeten Mike. Je hebt in het verleden dingen over me gezegd die ik niet zo leuk vond en ik was dan ook blij dat we het konden uitpraten en dat we wat lol konden trappen. Je stelt het goed en ik was blij dat te zien. Ik heb niks anders dan respect voor jou! (...) De cannabis die je teelt op je KO Kush-ranch is fantastisch. Het was een eer ervan te mogen proeven en ik wens jou en jouw team het beste ermee. En denk eraan: als iemand probeert je te rippen, rip dan hun neus van hun gezicht. Je bent een icoon voor de vechtsport en verdient eindeloze liefde en respect”, zo klonk het onder meer.

Minder lieve woorden had McGregor dan weer over voor Floyd Mayweather, in augustus vorig jaar nog zijn tegenstander in The Money Fight. Die kondigde gisteren aan dat hij nog maar eens een comeback maakt in de ring tegen Tenshin Nasukawa en met die aankondiging moest McGregor duidelijk eens goed lachen. “Is dat een trainingspak of een zweetpak Floyd, haha wtf. Is het heet in Tokyo of wat? Die klimaatsverandering is geen grap, maar wat is hier toch aan de hand? Wie is die kleine lul naast jou? Dit is zottigheid. Alsof jullie uit Rush Hour 5 komen ofzo. Chris Tucker en Jackie f*cking Chan. F*cking briljant. Gekke kleine smeerlap ben je, Floyd.”