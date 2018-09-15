Mayweather kondigt gevecht met Pacquiao aan: "Er ligt opnieuw een bedrag van negen cijfers op me te wachten" TLB

Bokslegende Floyd Mayweather Junior is van plan opnieuw de ring te betreden. De 41-jarige Amerikaan gebruikte Instagram om zijn mogelijke rentree aan te kondigen. "Ik keer terug om tegen Manny Pacquiao te vechten dit jaar. Er ligt opnieuw een bedrag van negen cijfers op me te wachten", beweert Mayweather in het filmpje.

In december 2017 keerde Mayweather na zijn afscheid al eens terug in de ring na te zijn uitgedaagd door de Ierse kooivechter Conor McGregor. Naar verluidt ontving hij voor die door hem gewonnen partij zo'n 275 miljoen dollar.

De Filipijn Manny Pacquiao (39) maakte in juli zijn rentree met een zege op knock-out tegen regerend wereldkampioen in de WBA, de Argentijn Lucas Matthysse. Pacquiao is de enige bokser die wereldtitels in acht verschillende gewichtsklassen won. In 2015 stonden hij en Mayweather tegen elkaar. De Amerikaan won toen het gevecht dat voor de wedstrijd van de eeuw doorging.