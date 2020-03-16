Mayweather in diepe rouw: ex en moeder van drie van z’n kinderen levenloos aangetroffen in auto

Harris, die amper 40 was, werd dood gevonden in een auto op de oprijlaan van haar woning, niet zo ver van Los Angeles. De politie onderzoekt de zaak, maar denkt niet dat er kwaad opzet mee gemoeid is. Onduidelijk is nog wat haar doodsoorzaak is.

Mishandeling

De bokser werd in 2010 beschuldigd van het aanvallen van Harris en het bedreigen van twee van hun kinderen tijdens een relationele ruzie. Hij gaf toe dat hij Harris had mishandeld. Hij pleitte schuldig aan huiselijk geweld en zat daarvoor twee maanden in de gevangenis.

Mayweather claimde later dat Harris ten tijde van het incident aan de drugs was, en dat dat de reden van zijn mishandeling was. Vanwege die uitspraak klaagde zijn ex hem in 2015 aan voor smaad. Ze eiste 20 miljoen dollar van Mayweather. De zaak was nog onder de rechter.

Eerbetoon op Instagram

Maar intussen konden de twee opnieuw met elkaar door dezelfde deur, zo valt althans af te leiden uit de laatste verrichtingen van de 43-jarige Amerikaan op sociale media. Eergisteren en gisteren postte hij een reeks foto’s - 13 in totaal - van het gewezen stel op Instagram en het bijschrift bij elk van de beelden loog er niet om. “Mijn engel”, “Mijn betere helft”, “Mijn zon”,...: het is duidelijk dat Harris serieus zal gemist worden. De twee waren zo’n 15 jaar samen.