Marino Vanhoenacker kondigt op 43ste verjaardag zijn afscheid van de triatlonsport aan

THE END. As of today I end my competitive triathlon career. Big thanks to family, friends, sponsors, raceorganizers, fellow athletes, volunteers ...

Special thanks to TopSportBelgianDefence.

Jirte & Elke, thank you so much to support me, we are a badass sporty family, Love You pic.twitter.com/7baR0xXX6V

Marino Vanhoenacker(@ BinkMarino)