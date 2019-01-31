Mariam Oulare, zus van voetballer Obbi, sloopt Belgisch record U18 van Kim Gevaert op de 60 meter ODBS

Mariam Oulare heeft gisteravond in het Franse Reims op de 60 meter het Belgisch record bij de min 18-jarigen van Kim Gevaert scherper gesteld. De zestienjarige zus van Standard-voetballer Obbi Oulare klokte in het Franse Reims 7.43, terwijl het record van Gevaert sinds 1995 op 7.46 stond. Tarik Moukrime miste op dezelfde wedstrijd de EK-limiet op de 1.500 meter met één honderdste.

Dat Oulare het record van Gevaert vroeg of laat zou breken, stond in de sterren geschreven. In december naderde ze al tot 7.47, en in oktober mocht ze nog deelnemen aan de Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Om het record van Gevaert bij de seniores te benaderen, zal Oulare nog veel boterhammen moeten eten, want dat staat sinds 2007 op 7.10.

Op de 1.500 meter in Reims klokte Tarik Moukrime 3:41.90, terwijl de limiet voor het EK indoor in het Schotse Glasgow begin maart op 3:41.89 staat. Het leverde Moukrime een tweede plaats op, maar voor het EK kwam hij dus één honderdste van een seconde te kort. Nog geen enkele Belg wist zich te plaatsen voor het EK. De 4x400 meterploegen bij zowel de mannen als de vrouwen zijn wel automatisch geplaatst dankzij hun prestaties afgelopen zomer.