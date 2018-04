Luca Brecel sneuvelt andermaal in eerste ronde in 'Crucible'

Ricky Walden quashes the Luca Brecel fightback to secure a 10-6 victory.



Belgian Bullet dodged, the former Shanghai Masters champion is through to face Judd Trump or Chris Wakelin in the last 16 of the @Betfred World Championship!



Another qualifier prevails... #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/Rjip3hHZrv

World Snooker(@ WorldSnooker1)