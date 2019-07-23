Louis Croenen start WK veelbelovend: als zesde naar halve finale met olympisch ticket Bart Fieremans in Zuid-Korea

23 juli 2019

06u29

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 WK zwemmen Louis Croenen is scherp aan zijn WK begonnen. In de series van de 200m vlinder plaatste hij zich als gedeeld zesde vlot voor de halve finale. Met zijn chrono van 1:56.35 dook hij ook onder de olympische limiet (1:56.48) van de Spelen in Tokio 2020.

“Goed dat die limiet al ‘binnen’ is, dat is een hele geruststelling”, zei Croenen na zijn reeks. Belangrijker is nog die halve finale op het WK. Hij is de zware dreun op het vorige WK in Boedapest in 2017 niet vergeten, toen hij zich in de series wat misrekend had en vier honderdsten tekort kwam voor de halve finales. “Nu heb ik meteen doorgezwommen. In Boedapest had ik het in de reeksen misschien iets te makkelijk opgenomen omdat ik dacht dat het wel zou lukken, na mijn WK-finale in Kazan 2015.”

In zijn sterke reeks keerde Croenen na 150m nog als derde, daarna gaf hij nog wat terrein prijs. “Ik voelde me heel goed tot de 150m, maar na het keerpunt had ik me even verslikt. Dan was ik wat mijn slag kwijt en heb ik er veel energie ingestoken om die terug te vinden. De laatste 50m deden pijn. Ik hoop in de halve finale dus nog beter te doen.”