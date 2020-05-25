Lockdown? Niet voor ‘Money’ Mayweather, die erop los feest in Arizona Redactie

25 mei 2020

14u46

Bron: TMZ, La Gazzetta dello Sport 0 Meer sport Kritiek voor Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in de Verenigde Staten. De 43-jarige ex-bokser werd afgelopen weekend - in volle coronapandemie - gespot op liefst twee feestjes in de staat Arizona.

Volgens de meest recente cijfers van de Johns Hopkins Universiteit in Baltimore zijn in de VS sinds het begin van de corona-uitbraak 97.686 mensen overleden aan het virus. Dat is het hoogste dodental ter wereld. Tot nu toe hebben ruim 1,6 miljoen Amerikanen het virus opgelopen. Gigantische aantallen, maar ook in de States ziet nog niet iedereen de ernst van de situatie in. Onder hen ook de steenrijke ex-bokser Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, die in 2017 zijn handschoenen aan de haak hing, werd afgelopen weekend gespot op twee feestjes in Arizona. Zaterdagnacht trok de Amerikaan met zijn crew naar de International Boutique Nightclub in Scottsdale. En van bescherming tegen het virus was amper sprake in de goed gevulde zaal. Amper mondmaskers en handschoenen en geen social distancing.

Mayweather en zijn gevolg hadden wel een VIP-ruimte tot hun beschikking in de nachtclub. Maar toch krijgt de Amerikaan flink wat kritiek in de Verenigde Staten. Te meer omdat hij eerder op de dag ook al gespot werd op een pool party, naar verluidt georganiseerd door een jarige vriend. Ook daar was Mayweather te zien zonder bescherming en met heel wat mensen in zijn buurt.

Ondanks de nog steeds hoge cijfers, zijn alle Amerikaanse staten hun coronamaatregelen aan het terugschroeven. In Arizona mochten restaurants al op 11 mei de deuren weer openen, maar nachtclubs kregen nog geen groen licht. In de Grand Canyon State kwamen zaterdag alweer 431 nieuwe positieve tests aan het licht. Het totaal kwam zo al op 16.039 positieve gevallen. In Arizona stierven volgens de recentste cijfers al 799 mensen aan Covid 19-virus.

What pandemic? Floyd Mayweather parties at packed nightclub in Arizona. 🤦‍♂️



(🎥: IG/intlaz) pic.twitter.com/5Cku1Efmre theScore(@ theScore) link

Ongeslagen

Maar Mayweather lijkt er dus niet van overtuigd dat het coronavirus hem zijn eerste nederlaag kan toedienen. De Amerikaan bleef tijdens zijn profcarrière ongeslagen. Hij was WBC-kampioen bij de supervedergewichten, WBC-kampioen bij de lichtgewichten, WBC-kampioen bij de superlichtgewichten, IBF-, WBC-, WBA-, WBO-, IBO- en IBA-kampioen bij de welters en WBC- en WBA-kampioen bij de lichtmiddengewichten.

