Lindsey Vonn bergt na WK skilatten definitief op Redactie

01 februari 2019

16u55

Bron: Belga De Amerikaanse skivedette Lindsey Vonn zet na het WK in het Zweedse Are een punt achter haar carrière. Dat maakte ze bekend in een bericht op Instagram. De 34-jarige Vonn sukkelt al lang met knieblessures. "Ik neem op het WK van volgende week nog deel aan de afdaling en de super-G en dat worden de laatste races in mijn carrière", schrijft ze.

Vonn heeft 82 wereldbekerzeges op haar palmares, won vier keer de algemene wereldbeker, werd olympisch kampioene afdaling in 2010 en wereldkampioene afdaling en Super-G in 2009.

De Amerikaanse wou dit seizoen nog jagen op het record van de Zweed Ingemar Stenmark. Die won van 1974 tot 1989 86 wereldbekerwedstrijden: 46 reuzenslaloms en 40 slaloms. Vonn opende haar palmares in december 2004 in het Canadese Lake Louise, nog altijd haar favoriete piste. Inmiddels won ze 43 afdalingen, 28 super-G's, 5 combinés, 4 reuzenslaloms en 2 slaloms. Ze kondigde eerder al aan dat het haar laatste seizoen zou worden, om komend jaar definitief afscheid te nemen in Lake Louise. Maar dat afscheid wordt dus vervroegd.