Koen Naert wordt tussendoor Belgisch kampioen op de 10 kilometer: “Conditie is nog niet top” DMM

03 augustus 2019

21u18 1 Atletiek Koen Naert heeft zich in Lokeren tot Belgisch kampioen 10 kilometer op de weg gekroond. De Europese kampioen marathon stak er met kop en schouders bovenuit.

“De conditie is nog niet top”, had Naert op voorhand de verwachtingen getemperd. Maar om het te halen van zijn eigen landgenoten was die conditie toch al meer dan goed genoeg. Naert hield zich in de aanvangsfase nog afzijdig, maar was in de tweede wedstrijdhelft oppermachtig. Officiële tijden zijn er nog niet, maar de West-Vlaming leek onder de 29 minuten te duiken. Een puike prestatie op de omloop Lokeren waar er heel wat bruggetjes moeten worden genomen. Angelo Vandecasteele liep naar het zilver, Michael Brandenbourg naar brons.

Bij de vrouwen kreeg topfavoriete Nina Lauwaert, die het meeste kopwerk voor haar rekening nam, in de slotfase het deksel op de neus van Hanne Verbruggen, die de titel veroverde. Lauwaert kon wel haar derde plaats nog vasthouden, Eline Dalemans was derde.