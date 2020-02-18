Kickbokskampioen Verhoeven over hoe relatiebreuk zijn ultieme kamp beïnvloedde: “Ik dreigde net ervoor in tranen uit te barsten”

Voorafgaand aan zijn gevecht met Hari op 21 december twijfelden Rico en Jacky of het verstandig was dat zij bij het gevecht aanwezig zou zijn. Het stel had al maanden problemen, wat hen allebei veel energie kostte. “Voor de wedstrijd, tijdens mijn warming-up, had ze naar mijn trainer Dennis geappt: ‘Wil Rico dat ik voor het gevecht naar de kleedkamer kom?’ Dennis wilde daar niet over beslissen en legde het bij mij neer. We hebben het altijd gedaan, dus dacht ik dat ik er goed aan zou doen om die routine maar niet te doorbreken. Maar dat was zo heftig voor me, dat ik in tranen dreigde uit te barsten. Ik kan het amper beschrijven. Alles in je lijf staat zo op scherp; elke vezel, elke emotie, alles staat honderd procent aan richting dat gevecht”, zegt een emotionele Rico in een openhartig interview in De Telegraaf.

Tranen

“Waarom ik de tranen voelde? Alles kwam bij elkaar; het verdriet, de boosheid, de frustratie van al die maanden ervoor. Het gaat om iemand met wie je zoveel van je leven hebt gedeeld en met wie je dan nu zoveel strijd hebt. Dat doet pijn. Mijn trainer zag het, pakte me beet en ik moest een paar keer slikken. Achteraf zei Dennis dat hij misschien wel beter mijn emotionele spanningsboog had moeten doorbreken, waardoor ik enigszins met een leeg hoofd de wedstrijd in zou zijn gegaan. Maar hij wilde op dat moment, zo vlak voor de wedstrijd, het risico niet nemen. Het kon natuurlijk ook anders uitpakken. Ik wilde het weer oppakken, maar merkte dat ik in een totaal andere state of mind de wedstrijd inging. Ik stond daar als een robot.”

Uit elkaar gegroeid

Rico en Jacky, die elkaar als tieners ontmoetten, waren 13 jaar samen maar trouwden niet met elkaar. Dat was volgens de kickbokser een bewuste keuze. “Het leek mij mooi om te trouwen als onze kinderen dat ook konden meemaken. Dat ze tijdens de rest van hun leven zouden denken: wow, dat was een mooie dag. Dat had ik voor ogen.”



Het stel is nog wel in relatietherapie gegaan, maar hun breuk bleek niet meer te lijmen. “Ik kon het alleen even loslaten als ik aan het trainen was, dat was de plek waar ik me volledig vrij voelde. Maar zodra ik weer in de auto stapte om naar huis te rijden, ging het weer malen in mijn hoofd.” Ondanks het grote verdriet denkt Verhoeven er weer bovenop te komen. “Als ik omval, sta ik altijd weer op.’’



Rozen voor Yolanthe

Gisteren ontstond er onrust nadat Jacky een cryptische reactie onder een video van Yolanthe Cabau plaatste. Daarin was te zien hoe Yolanthe met Xess Xava bloemen bij het graf van haar vader zet. “Staan de bloemen van Rico er ook bij? Die van 800 dollar? Bofkont, ik heb nog nooit een Valentijnscadeau gehad!”, reageerde Jacky, die de reactie inmiddels heeft verwijderd.



Verhoeven laat in een reactie aan onze collega’s van AD weten het vervelend te vinden dat het voorval nu een topic is geworden 'dat totaal niet ter zake doet'. “Ik stuur regelmatig attenties naar mensen. Of het nou merchandise, een gesigneerd boek, of een bloemetje is. Jacky en ik zijn weliswaar al een tijd uit elkaar, maar wonen nog in een huis omdat we nog een goede oplossing voor de woonsituatie moeten vinden. Elk contact met wie dan ook komt dan ineens in een ander daglicht te staan. Alleen hier was het niet op z’n plaats omdat het niet om deze persoon ging en al helemaal niet met de lading die het nu krijgt. Jacky heeft haar bericht snel weer verwijderd en daarmee was de kous af. Vervelend dat het nu een eigen leven gaat leiden. Dit heeft verder niets met onze definitieve breuk te maken.”



“Ik zoek rust voor Jacky, de kinderen en mijzelf. Ik verzoek iedereen om dit ook te respecteren. Het interview in de Telegraaf is een erg goede weergave van het geheel en daar kan ik niks aan toevoegen.”