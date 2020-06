Kartonnen figuur van seriemoordenaar in tribune bij rugbymatch, zender maakt tumult compleet met gefotoshopt beeld Hitler

This sort of stupidity, the casualisation of Hitler, Nazis, and by extension their crimes, is what leads to swastikas being graffitied throughout our cities and school kids being harassed with gas chamber jokes. @FOXNRLLive & @MattyShowsFox should tell their viewers it’s not on. https://t.co/sCuhom5GbY

Alex Ryvchin(@ AlexRyvchin)