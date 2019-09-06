Kan Pieter Heemeryck verrassen in Nice? De coming man in het triatlon klaar voor WK Ironman 70.3: “Top vijf is het doel” DMM

06 september 2019

11u30

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0 Triatlon Een man om in de gaten te houden komend weekend. Met Bart Aernouts en Frederik Van Lierde komen onze beste triatleten aan de start van het WK Ironman op de halve afstand. Al zou de grootste kans op Belgisch succes wel eens Pieter Heemeryck kunnen zijn.

Geen Jan Frodeno in Nice, maar op de Duitser - tweevoudig winnaar in Hawaï - na zakt de crème de la crème van de triatlonwereld dit weekend af naar Zuid-Frankrijk voor het WK Ironman 70.3. Sebastian Kienle, Patrick Lange, Javier Gomez, Alistair Brownlee, Kristian Blummenfelt, Daniela Ryf, Lucy Charles-Barclay, noem maar op. Ze zijn allemaal van de partij voor het WK op de halve afstand. Ook aan Belgische zijde starten absolute topnamen. Alexandra Tondeur bij de vrouwen. Bart Aernouts, Frederik Van Lierde en Pieter Heemeryck wagen zich bij de mannen aan de 1,9 km zwemmen, 90 km fietsen en 21 km lopen in Nice.

De eerste twee kent u ongetwijfeld van hun exploten in het Ironman-circuit en meer in het bijzonder van hun resultaten in Hawaï. Bart Aernouts (35) finishte vorig jaar tweede aan de andere kant van de wereld, Frederik Van Lierde (40) won in 2013 de moeder aller triatlons. Toch zou de beste Belgische prestatie in Nice van Pieter Heemeryck kunnen komen. Er stond nog nooit een landgenoot op het podium na een WK 70.3, Heemeryck was vorig jaar vijfde. Onze 29-jarige landgenoot wordt daarom in zijn eerste jaar als voltijds prof beschouwd als één van de (schaduw)favorieten in Nice.

Wat Pieter presteert op de halve afstand is zot” Marino Vanhoenacker bij Sporza

Beste in het Challenge-circuit

Niet toevallig of onterecht. Heemeryck domineert anno 2019 het Challenge-circuit op de halve afstand, een serie triatlonwedstrijden die qua uitstraling net onder de Ironman-triatlons komen te staan. De bezetting is nagenoeg even sterk. Heemeryck eindigde in bijna elke wedstrijd waar hij dit seizoen aan deelnam op het podium. Ook in het Challenge-circuit. Hij won in Salou, Gran Canaria en Geraardsbergen. In Praag en Samorin werd hij telkens tweede.

Het leverde hem een riante voorsprong op in het Challenge World Bonus-klassement. Heemeryck wordt zonder ongelukken de eerste Belgische eindwinnaar van het regelmatigheidscriterium. Aan het eind van het seizoen ligt de laureaat een mooie cheque van 30.000 Amerikaanse dollar op te wachten.

Net geen wereldkampioen

Ei zo na kroonde onze landgenoot zich tot wereldkampioen op de halve afstand in het Challenge-circuit. In een bloedstollende finale in Samorin moest hij de duimen leggen voor Sebastian Kienle - ook al winnaar in Hawaï. De Duitser greep Heemeryck in het slot van de halve triatlon. Nu mag Heemeryck revanche proberen nemen in de Ironman-tegenhanger van het WK op de halve afstand.

“Die wedstrijd in Samorin geeft nog altijd een dubbel gevoel”, zegt Heemeryck. “Ik lag bij wijze van spreken 90 procent aan kop. Het probleem was dat ik niet geloofde dat ik kon winnen. Ik keek voortdurend achterom. Het was een beetje dubbel om te verliezen van Kienle. Aan de ene kant is het één van de grootste namen die er is, aan de andere kant wordt hij vooral beschouwd als een sterke fietser en dan krijg je nog op “uw doos” in het lopen.”

Completer dan Van Lierde

Wat die tweede plaats vooral duidelijk maakte, was dat Heemeryck de aansluiting met de internationale wereldtop in het triatlon beet heeft. Tot vorig jaar was de voormalige loper uit Herent nog deels actief als leerkracht. Nu scheert hij in zijn eerste jaar als prof voor Domo-Scott hoge toppen. Het is ook Marino Vanhoenacker niet ontgaan. De West-Vlaamse triatlonlegende noemde Heemeryck bij Sporza completer dan Frederik Van Lierde en "iemand die in de absolute wereldtop klaar staat”.

“Ik heb dat gelezen, ja”, zegt Heemeryck. “Dat is leuk, maar ik sta nog maar aan het begin van mijn internationale carrière. Ik heb nog geen resultaten op de volledige afstand (3,8 km zwemmen, 180 km fietsen en 42 km lopen, red.) om zijn uitspraak te staven. Ik pak mijn carrière stap per stap aan. Al is het natuurlijk wel mijn droom en doel om me op Ironmans, op WK’s en op Hawaï te meten met de wereldtop. Dat moet in principe mogelijk zijn.”

Eerste volledige Ironman in oktober

De stap naar de volledige afstand én het Ironman-circuit is het eerstvolgende waar Heemeryck aan toe is in zijn carrière. Begin dit jaar begon hij met een tweede plaats op de halve afstand in de Ironman van Campeche in Mexico. Eind oktober gaat hij hij in Cozumel zijn eerste volledige Ironman betwisten. “Iets om naar uit te kijken. Ik heb deze zomer getraind in functie van de 70.3 in Nice, maar kon toch al langere trainingen inbouwen.”

De lange afstand moet hem liggen, denkt Heemeryck. “Het is een stap in het onbekende. Bij sommige triatleten die top zijn op kortere afstanden, zie je soms dat het er niet uitkomt op de volledige afstand. We zullen het in Mexico ontdekken. In maart ging ik er in Campeche al eens ‘testen’. Dat was een geweldige meevaller met die tweede plaats.”

Wat in Nice?

Is een podiumplaats of meer in Nice dan realistisch voor Heemeryck? “Ik zou het toch maar eerder op schaduwfavoriet houden”, lacht onze landgenoot. “Zeker als je dit deelnemersveld bekijkt. Brownlee en Blummenfelt zijn voor mij de absolute topfavorieten. Vorig jaar was ik vijfde. Gezien de concurrentie moet dat opnieuw het doel zijn.”

“De voorbije maand had ik tijd om het fietsparcours te gaan verkennen. Tot aan de top van de Col de Vence zal er hard worden gekoerst en zullen de wattages de bovenhand halen. Dat moet me liggen. Uit mijn tijden op Strava kon ik opmaken, dat ik toch bij de sterkeren moet zijn op de fiets bergop. Helaas gaat het in het tweede deel van het parcours bergaf en is er tijd voor recuperatie. Ik ben technisch niet de beste, maar misschien kan ik de lijnen volgen van de anderen. Ik verwacht dat er in groepjes van drie-vier triatleten aan het loopnummer zal worden begonnen. Daarna zal ik een heel goeie dag nodig hebben om opnieuw de top vijf te halen”, aldus Heemeryck.