Judoka Dirk Van Tichelt succesvol geopereerd aan knie: "Palmares is nu echt compleet"

07 februari 2019

19u28

Judoka Dirk Van Tichelt is in Antwerpen succesvol geopereerd aan zijn knie, dat meldt de 'Beer van Brecht' via zijn Instagramaccount. Er wacht de 34-jarige Van Tichelt nu een revalidatie van een zestal maanden.

"Voilà, het is gebeurd. Eerste operatie van een sportblessure in mijn lange sportcarrière is achter de rug. Dat ik dat nog mocht meemaken. Palmares is nu echt compleet", plaatste Van Tichelt op zijn pagina.

De bronzen medaille van Rio 2016 liep begin januari een zware knieblessure op tijdens een trainingskamp in Oostenrijk. Bij het werpen scheurde Van Tichelt zijn voorste kruisband volledig.

Door de blessure mist de judoka het EK in het Wit-Russische Minsk (22-25 juni). Ook het WK in het Japanse Tokio (25 augustus-1 september) dreigt aan hem voorbij te gaan. Van Tichelt maakt zich sterk dat de kwalificatie voor de Olympische Spelen van Tokio in 2020 niet in het gedrang komt.