Je zal zijn sparringpartner maar zijn: messcherpe McGregor toont dat hij klaar is voor terugkeer naar het octagon

13 september 2018

11u38

Een foto die is geplaatst door Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) op 12 sep 2018 om 00:20 CEST

Na zijn uitstapje richting boksring, waarin hij dik een jaar geleden in 'The Money Fight' de duimen moest leggen tegen Floyd Mayweather Jr., is Conor McGregor helemaal klaar voor zijn terugkeer naar het Mixed Martial Arts. Op 6 oktober neemt hij het tijdens het UFC 229-event in Las Vegas op tegen Khabib Nurmagomedov in een strijd om de wereldtitel bij de lichtgewichten en een blik op zijn Instagrampagina leert dat 'The Notorious' helemaal klaar is voor zijn wederoptreden in het octagon. Je zal maar de sparringpartner van de knotsgekke Ier zijn...