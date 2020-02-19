Italië in de ban van Dorothea Wierer: de beeldschone biatlete die de verhoudingen in haar sport hertekent YP

19 februari 2020

16u01

Bron: Gazzetta 0 Meer sport ‘t Zijn hoogdagen voor Dorothea Wierer. De 29-jarige Italiaanse pakte gisteren al haar tweede gouden medaille op het WK biatlon in eigen land, tot groot jolijt natuurlijk van haar brede achterban op sociale media. Een blik op haar Instagrampagina leert al snel waarom ze zo populair is.

Met Lotte Lie kwam er gisteren ook een Belgische biatlete aan de start in de 15 km, maar de 24-jarige dochter van een Belgische mama en een Noorse papa kwam met haar 45ste plaats nooit in de buurt van Dorothea Wierer - alles verdween eigenlijk in de schaduw van de Italiaanse. Die pakte dus al haar tweede gouden plak op het WK in Anterselva, nadat ze zondag ook al de oppergaai wegkaapte in de achtervolging. ‘t Was in totaal al de derde gouden WK-medaille voor de Italiaanse, nadat ze vorig jaar in het Zweedse Östersund ook al triomfeerde op de massastart. Die overwinning zorgde toen voor een schokgolf in het biatlon (een sport die langlaufen en schieten combineert, red.), want ze doorbrak zo de jarenlange hegemonie van de Noorse en Duitse vrouwen in haar sport.

Club der supervrouwen

Haar knappe prestaties op het WK in eigen land worden dan ook naar waarde geschat in de Italiaanse media. Zo spreekt de cover van La Gazzetta dello Sport boekdelen: waar het aan de bovenzijde gaat over de Champions League-wedstrijd van Atalanta Bergamo van vanavond en het exploot van Dortmund-sensatie Erling Haaland gisteren tegen PSG, neemt Wierer met een groot beeld het onderste gedeelte van de frontpagina voor haar rekening. “Altijd Doro", staat er in het groot te lezen. “Ongelofelijke remonte van Wierer: tweede triomf op het WK Biatlon in Anterselva. Compagnoni, Di Centa, Pellegrini en Belmondo (allen gewezen toppers in diverse wintersporten, red.) in koor: ‘Welkom in de club der supervrouwen’”. Het bijschriftje eronder liegt er dus ook niet om. Of hoe het biatlon in Italië dezer dagen haast even hoog wordt ingeschat dan het voetbal.

‘t Hoeft dan ook niet te verwonderen dat de beeldschone Wierer ook op Instagram een fenomeen is. Haar dik 472.000 volgers krijgen er een gezonde mix van foto’s te zien: enerzijds de beelden gerelateerd aan haar sport, daarnaast ook gesponsorde content (zo is het meer dan eens duidelijk zichtbaar dat Red Bull, Huawei en Adidas drie van haar gerenommeerde partners zijn) en last but not least ook de obligate bikinifoto’s - of wat had u dan gedacht? Afspraak alvast op de Winterspelen in 2020 in China, waar Wierer - die in 2014 en 2018 al olympisch brons behaalde op de gemengde aflossing - ongetwijfeld een gooi zal doen naar nog meer eremetaal.