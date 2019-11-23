Isaac Kimeli opteert alsnog voor lange cross in Roeselare, waardoor hij EK-zilver kan verdedigen XC

23 november 2019

12u18

Bron: Belga 0 Veldlopen Isaac Kimeli gaat zondag in Roeselare bij de selectiewedstrijd voor het EK veldlopen dan toch van start op de lange cross. Eerder had hij aangegeven de korte cross te lopen, omdat zijn beperkte trainingen na het WK in Doha hem niet toelieten zijn EK-zilver van vorig jaar te verdedigen.

Als Kimeli in Roeselare de korte cross zou lopen, kwam hij alleen in aanmerking voor een EK-selectie op de Mixed Relays. Op de lange cross heeft hij nochtans een zilveren plak te verdedigen, na een verrassend sterk EK vorig jaar in Tilburg. De Hallenaar kiest uiteindelijk toch voor die laatste optie, als hij zich zondag op Schiervelde tenminste weet te plaatsen voor het EK in Lissabon op 8 december.

"De trainingen en wedstrijden gaan momenteel veel vlotter dan verwacht", schrijft Kimeli op Instagram. "Mijn lactaattest van vorige woensdag toont aan dat de basisconditie al heel goed is. Daarom heb ik, op aangeven van mijn coach Tim Moriau, besloten om in Roeselare toch de lange cross te lopen. Mijn doel is om me voor het EK te selecteren. In Lissabon wil ik zonder druk starten. Ik zie het als een tussendoel, maar wil België aan een medaille in het landenklassement helpen."