Is vervolg op ‘Bite Fight’ een feit? Volgens affiche bekampen Tyson en Holyfield elkaar op 11 juli in Saudi-Arabië, dat pak geld op tafel zou leggen GVS

18 mei 2020

07u36 1 Boksen Weer een stapje dichter bij een vervolg op de ‘Bite Fight’? Nadat Mike Tyson (53) en Evander Holyfield (57) weer intensief aan het trainen sloegen en zinspelen op een rematch, circuleert er nu een affiche van het kamp op sociale media. De datum? 11 juli. De locatie? Saudi-Arabië.

Tyson was de eerste die de speculaties op gang bracht. Hij beult zich al enkele weken af - “I’ll be back”, klonk het onlangs nog. “Ik wil in conditie raken om drie à vier rondes te vechten voor verschillende goede doelen. Ik wil zo geld inzamelen voor daklozen of drugsverslaafde idioten - mezelf niet inbegrepen”, liet hij eind april verstaan. Zijn video’s op Instagram lieten weinig aan de verbeelding over.

Holyfield raakte duidelijk geprikkeld, want even later ging ook hij opnieuw aan het trainen. En ook daar hoorden uiteraard beelden en wat uitspraken bij. “M’n eerste week aan het trainen en ik voel me geweldig. Ik kijk er naar uit de intensiteit op te voeren nu ik me voorbereid op m’n eerste gevecht. Ik zei toch dat ik iets voor jullie had.” En toevallig of niet, ook hij nam de woorden “I’ll be back” in de mond.

Op de vraag of hij voor een derde keer tegen Tyson zou willen vechten was Holyfield duidelijk. “Natuurlijk wil ik tegen Mike vechten. Ik sta er voor open, en ik weet dat ik het voor mezelf ook goed zou willen doen. Zeker op 57-jarige leeftijd. Ik kan hem aan, maar Mike moet het natuurlijk zelf ook willen.”

De speculaties hebben nu een nieuw niveau bereikt. Op sociale media circuleert immers een affiche van de rematch. Tyson en Holyfield zouden elkaar bekampen op 11 juli in Diriyah in Saudi-Arabië. Of het een creatie is van een enthousiaste fan of Tyson versus Holyfield part 3 wel degelijk een datum heeft, moet binnenkort blijken.

97 miljoen euro

Saudi-Arabië zou geen verrassende plaats zijn. Eind vorig jaar waren Anthony Joshua en Andy Ruiz Jr. er aan het werk voor de ‘The Clash on the Dunes’. Het land uit het Midden-Oosten telde er liefst 97 miljoen euro voor neer. “Het is de bedoeling nog meer bokskampen naar het Midden-Oosten te loodsen. Die landen willen belangrijk worden in het boksen. Er is meer dan Cardiff en New York alleen”, klonk het daar. Een duel tussen Tyson en Holyfield zou perfect in dat plaatje passen.

Holyfield heeft met Tyson nog een oude rekening te vereffenen. Tijdens hun tweede en laatste wereldtitelgevecht in juni 1997 beet ‘Iron Mike’ een stukje uit het oor van ‘The Champ’. Tyson werd gediskwalificeerd en verloor een poosje zijn bokslicentie.

