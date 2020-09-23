Hordeloopster Eline Berings doet er nog een jaar bij Redactie

09u06 0 Meer sport Eline Berings stelt haar afscheid als topsporter nog een jaartje uit. Dat kondigde de 34-jarige hordeloopster zelf aan op Instagram.

Oorspronkelijk zou Eline Berings het na dit zomerseizoen voor bekeken houden, maar ze doet er nog een jaar bij. “Dit jaar verliep niet zoals iedereen zich had voorgesteld”, schrijft ze op Instagram.

“Plannen moesten worden bijgesteld en dromen vielen in het water. In plaats van me te focussen op de Spelen in Tokio, richtte ik me helemaal op beheersing, progressie en passie. Ik bleef hard trainen, maar koos ervoor om niet in wedstrijd uit te komen en mij voor te bereiden op de eerstvolgende grote afspraken. Dus ga ik nog een jaar door? Absoluut”, besluit ze.

