Holyfield ziet gevecht tegen ex-rivaal Tyson wel zitten, "maar hij moet me uitdagen"

25 mei 2020

23u20

Bron: Belga 0 Meer sport De 57-jarige ex-bokser Evander Holyfield heeft wel zin in een weerzien met zijn vroegere rivaal Mike Tyson, 53 jaar, in de ring. Dat op één voorwaarde: Tyson zal hem moeten uitdagen. "Ik heb hem al twee keer verslagen. Dan kun je hem zelf niet meer vragen als tegenstander. Dan zou ik een pestkop zijn. Ik wil geen verhalen horen dat ik alleen maar tegen Mike wil boksen, omdat ik weet dat ik van hem kan winnen", liet "The Real Deal" weten.

Holyfield en Tyson zijn sinds enige tijd weer aan het trainen en de geruchten over een rematch tussen de twee voormalige wereldkampioenen bij de zwaargewichten worden steeds sterker. Op social media circuleerden zelfs al foto's van een affiche waarop de twee Amerikanen staan afgebeeld, met als datum 11 juli en Diriyah in Saudi-Arabië als plaats van handeling. De officiële bevestiging ontbreekt nog altijd. Een deel van de opbrengst zou ten goede komen aan de vele slachtoffers van het coronavirus in de Verenigde Staten.

"Als hij mij slaat, zal ik hem terugslaan", verzekerde Holyfield. "Ik word 58 en hij 54, maar als je in goede gezondheid bent en die respecteert door de juiste dingen te doen, heb ik geen enkel bezwaar tegen een nieuw duel tussen ons."

Holyfield veroverde tot vier keer toe de wereldtitel. Ondanks zijn twee zeges tegen Tyson, heeft Holyfield nog een oude rekening te vereffenen met "Iron Mike". In 1997 beet die hem tijdens een wereldtitelgevecht een stuk uit een oor.

Tyson beëindigde zijn boksloopbaan al in 2005, Holyfield, pas in 2014.