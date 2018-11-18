Hollywoodacteur stapt ring in om potje te worstelen. Maar wanneer opponent lamp bovenhaalt, loopt het flink mis TLB

08u22 0 Meer Sport David Arquette kent u misschien als acteur uit enkele Scream-films of als ex-man van Friends-actrice Courteney Cox. Arquette is ook een grote worstelfan, al is het maar de vraag of dat na vandaag nog wel het geval zal zijn. Hij begeeft zich zelf ook geregeld in de ring, maar vandaag liep dat niet te best af voor de 47-jarige Amerikaan.

Op een event genaamd Game Changer Wrestling in Las Vegas stapte hij de ring in om het op te nemen tegen ene Nick Gage. Maar toen Gage Arquette begon te slaan met een lamp, ging het verkeerd. De acteur liep diepe sneeën op, onder meer in zijn hals. Arquette dekte de wonde in zijn hals af met de palm van zijn hand, liep de ring uit, keerde even terug, maar besefte dan toch dat zijn verwondingen vrij ernstig waren. De ex-man van Courteney Cox werd naar het ziekenhuis gebracht om verzorgd te worden. Op Instagram gaf Arquette inmiddels teken van leven, hij liet weten dat hij gehecht werd. “Bedankt aan alle fans voor de liefde”, schreef hij.

Opgelet, onderstaande beelden kunnen als schokkend ervaren worden:

Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing David Arquette(@ DavidArquette) link