Hij leert het maar niet: UFC-kampioen alweer betrapt op dronken rijden, politie treft ook vuurwapen aan AV

27 maart 2020

10u13 0 Meer Sport MMA-vechter Jon “Bones” Jones is vorige nacht gearresteerd voor rijden onder de invloed. De Amerikaan werd onder andere ook beschuldigd van het bezit van een vuurwapen. In het verleden liet hij zich al meermaals tot zulke wandaden verleiden.

De huidige UFC-kampioen bij de lichtzwaargewichten werd vorige nacht gearresteerd in de Amerikaanse Albuquerque in New Mexico. De politie verdacht hem van rijden onder invloed, nalatig gebruik van een vuurwapen, bezit van alcohol en rijden zonder verzekeringsdocumenten. Ondertussen is Jones alweer op vrije voeten na zijn voorlopige hechtenis.

Volgens Amerikaanse media reageerde de politie op geweerschoten, waarna ze Jones, dronken, in de passagiersstoel van z’n wagen aantroffen. Bij een ademtest blies de kampioen tweemaal positief. Na zijn arrestatie troffen de agenten een pistool en een open fles drank onder de chauffeursstoel aan.

Recidivist

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Jones zich laat verleiden tot iets gelijkaardigs. De huidig kampioen is in 2012 ook aangehouden wegens rijden onder invloed nadat hij met zijn Bentley tegen paal gereden had. Nadat Jones schuld bekende, betaalde hij een boete en moest hij zijn rijbewijs zes maanden inleveren.

Drie jaar daarna was het weer raak. Nadat Jones een rood licht negeerde, veroorzaakte hij een botsing met twee andere voertuigen voordat hij het op een lopen zette. Nadat de politie met een arrestatiebevel zwaaide, liet hij zich vrijwillig inrekenen. Als gevolg van de botsing, brak een zwangere vrouw haar arm.

