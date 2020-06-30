Hanne Claes moet opnieuw onder het mes: “Het maakt me bang, maar ik geloof dat dit het beste is” GVS

Bron: Belga 0 Atletiek Sprintster Hanne Claes moet binnenkort een kijkoperatie ondergaan. Dat verkondigde ze op haar sociale media-kanalen. De aard van haar blessure maakte ze niet bekend. Claes is een vaste waarde bij de Belgian Cheetahs, het estafetteteam op de 4x400 meter bij de vrouwen. Ze werd op het EK in Berlijn in 2018 ook vierde op de 400 meter horden.

"Blijkbaar heb ik een blessure die typisch is voor een ballerina", begon de Leuvense. "Ik moet zeer binnenkort een kijkoperatie ondergaan. Het is moeilijk om te aanvaarden dat ik opnieuw geopereerd moet worden en het maakt me bang. Maar ik geloof dat dit het beste is. Positief is dat de timing goed is en dat ik een extra jaar heb om mij voor te bereiden op de Olympische Spelen. Deze sport heeft mij al veel uitgedaagd en het blijft maar komen. Maar wanneer ik volgend jaar in Tokio aan de start sta, zal ik weten dat het het allemaal waard was. Ik ben dankbaar voor de mensen die me steunen in deze moeilijke tijden.”

De 28-jarige Claes is al gekwalificeerd voor de naar volgend jaar uitgestelde Spelen in Tokio, zowel op de 400m horden als in teamverband. Claes miste in 2016 de Spelen in Rio de Janeiro door een achillespeesblessure.