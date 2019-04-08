Gymnaste wil publiek inpalmen tijdens laatste oefening, maar al snel loopt het gruwelijk mis GVS

08 april 2019

11u32 0 Gymnastiek Een Amerikaanse gymnaste heeft tijdens haar grondoefening een schrikwekkende blessure opgelopen. Samantha Cerio waagde zich aan een dubbele voorwaartse salto, maar maakte een ongelukkige landing en brak beide benen. Extra pijnlijk: de horrorkwetsure vond plaats tijdens haar afscheid. Opgelet: de beelden zijn niet voor gevoelige kijkers.

DISTURBING FOOTAGE

The moment Samantha Cerio breaks both her legs during a gymnastics dismount. It's not one for the faint-hearted 😳



Watch here: https://t.co/u16vZv7mDi Rowey & Bicks(@ RoweyandBicks) link

Samantha Cerio van de Auburn University in de Amerikaanse staat Alabama was nog maar net bezig aan haar grondoefening, die deel uitmaakte van een teamcompetitie, toen het helemaal mis liep. De studente - die de opleiding lucht- en ruimtevaarttechnieken volgt - wilde het publiek onmiddellijk inpalmen met een dubbele voorwaartse salto én blinde landing. Cerio miste echter net genoeg snelheid en hoogte om haar tweede salto te ronden, waardoor beide benen achteruit sloegen tijdens de landing. Een gruwelijke blessure, volgens Nola.com brak de gymnaste beide benen en ontwrichtte ze beide knieën. Ze schreeuwde het uit van de pijn waarna dokters en andere atletes in allerijl kwamen aangerend.

Afscheid

Een afscheid van de sport in mineur, want Cerio was bezig aan haar laatste gymnastiekoefening uit haar lange carrière. Dat liet ze na de val weten via Instagram. “Vrijdagavond was mijn laatste nacht als turnster, na 18 jaar berg ik mijn handvatten op en laat ik het krijt voor wat het is. Ik kan niet trotser zijn op de persoon die zich door gymnastiek heeft gevormd. Hard werken, nederig zijn en toewijding leren, om er maar een paar te noemen. Daardoor kwamen er uitdagingen die mij hebben getest als persoon. Het einde was niet zoals ik het voor ogen had, maar niets verloopt helemaal volgens plan. Bedankt Auburn om me deze kans te geven.”

“Het was verschrikkelijk om te zien”, sprak haar coach Jeff Graba. “Alle meisjes uit ons team waren onder de indruk, zeker omdat Samantha het kloppende hart is van onze ploeg. Uiteindelijk werd het team nog vierde. “We hadden geen benzine meer. Alle energie was weg na die val. Al gaven de meisjes nog het beste van zichzelf.”

De gymnaste hoopt tegen komende zomer terug op de been te zijn, dan staat immers haar trouwdatum gepland. Bovendien kan Cerio met haar toekomstig diploma in september aan de slag bij lucht- en ruimtevaartbedrijf Boeing.