Gymnaste Simone Biles met spoed in ziekenhuis opgenomen avond voor WK

Voor het eerst sinds Rio 2016, waar ze vier gouden medailles won, zou Simone Biles vandaag nog eens in een internationale competitie uitkomen. Zou, want gisterenavond postte de 21-jarige Texaanse een foto op haar Instagram- en twitteraccount: vanop een ziekenhuisbed. Al leek ze er zelf nog om te kunnen lachen: “Niets beter dan een nachtelijk bezoekje op spoed, minder dan 24 uur voor een WK. Maar deze niersteen kan wachten... Ik doe het voor mijn team. Ik zal tip top zijn, meisjes.” Ook de Amerikaanse turnbond heeft laten weten dat Biles er weer klaar voor is.

Om 18 uur lokale tijd begint het Amerikaanse vrouwenteam aan de kwalificaties. Biles, die al tien wereldtitels op haar naam heeft staan, kan het record van Vitaly Scherbo verbeteren, die in zijn carrière twaalf keer WK-goud won. En als Biles voor de vierde keer de wereldtitel allround wint, dan evenaart ze het record van de Russin Svetlana Khorkina. Maar dan moet ze wel eerst die niersteen nog overwinnen.